Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Adley Rutschman's Slump Busting Matchup is Here)
Saturday brings a full slate of Major League Baseball games and we are always looking to cash in on some home run prop bets.
Adley Rutschman has been in a prolonged slump since the All-Star break, but Saturday presents a massive opportunity for him to go deep. Facing against Framber Valdez, a lefty, Rutschman presents a ton of value as a long shot home run bet on Saturday.
Find out our two others below!
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Saturday, August 24th
- Adley Rutschman (+900)
- Jackson Chourio (+750)
- Jose Ramirez (+420)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Adley Rutschman
Rutschman's number has drifted way too far out for me not to take a bite in this situation against a left handed pitcher.
The stud catcher is only hitting .211 since the All-Star break with two home runs to his name, but he mashes against left handed pitching, hitting seven home runs to go with a .343 batting average and a .933 OPS.
At +900, I’m happy to take a flier against Framber Valdez, who has been allowing hard contact all season (fifth percentile).
Jackson Chourio
The Brewers rookie has been on a tear over the last month or so, hitting .347 with a .958 OPS since the All-Star break, finding his power as well, hitting six home runs after hitting nine total in more than double the at bats.
The rookie will start against a lackluster Athletics pitching staff, headlined by Joe Boyle, who has struggled at the big league level and can lead to extra reps from a bottom five Oakland bullpen.
Jose Ramirez
Ramirez can hit to all parts of the park and remains one of the best hitters in the big leagues, hitting a career high 32 home runs to go with a .271 batting average.
Against Jon Gray, who has seen his strikeout ability diminish as he gets little movement on his pitches that can lead to a ton of hard contact.
With little wind at Progressive Field and a favorable set up, I’ll back Ramirez to go deep on Saturday night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.