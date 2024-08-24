SI

Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Adley Rutschman's Slump Busting Matchup is Here)

Jul 30, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) reacts after hitting a third inning single against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday brings a full slate of Major League Baseball games and we are always looking to cash in on some home run prop bets.

Adley Rutschman has been in a prolonged slump since the All-Star break, but Saturday presents a massive opportunity for him to go deep. Facing against Framber Valdez, a lefty, Rutschman presents a ton of value as a long shot home run bet on Saturday.

Find out our two others below!

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Saturday, August 24th

  • Adley Rutschman (+900)
  • Jackson Chourio (+750)
  • Jose Ramirez (+420)

Adley Rutschman

Rutschman's number has drifted way too far out for me not to take a bite in this situation against a left handed pitcher. 

The stud catcher is only hitting .211 since the All-Star break with two home runs to his name, but he mashes against left handed pitching, hitting seven home runs to go with a .343 batting average and a .933 OPS. 

At +900, I’m happy to take a flier against Framber Valdez, who has been allowing hard contact all season (fifth percentile).

Jackson Chourio

The Brewers rookie has been on a tear over the last month or so, hitting .347 with a .958 OPS since the All-Star break, finding his power as well, hitting six home runs after hitting nine total in more than double the at bats. 

The rookie will start against a lackluster Athletics pitching staff, headlined by Joe Boyle, who has struggled at the big league level and can lead to extra reps from a bottom five Oakland bullpen. 

Jose Ramirez

Ramirez can hit to all parts of the park and remains one of the best hitters in the big leagues, hitting a career high 32 home runs to go with a .271 batting average. 

Against Jon Gray, who has seen his strikeout ability diminish as he gets little movement on his pitches that can lead to a ton of hard contact. 

With little wind at Progressive Field and a favorable set up, I’ll back Ramirez to go deep on Saturday night. 

