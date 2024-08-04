Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet Nathaniel Lowe to Go Deep vs. Red Sox)
We cashed a 5-1 winner in yesterday's edition of Daily Dinger when Josh Lowe hit a home run for the Tampa Bay Rays.
Let's try to make it two straight days with a winner. I'm targeting two batters to hit a home run on Sunday's slate. Let's dive into it.
Best MLB Home Run Bets Today
- Nathaniel Lowe Home Run vs. Red Sox (+650)
- J.D. Martinez Home Run vs. Angels (+330)
Nathaniel Lowe Home Run vs. Red Sox
We cashed in on Josh Lowe hitting a home run yesterday so now let's try to cash a winner on his brother following in his footsteps today. Nathaniel Lowe and the Texas Rangers will take on the Boston Red Sox who will be starting Nick Pivetta on the mound.
Pivetta has allowed 1.7 home runs per nine innings this season, which is the ninth-highest rate amongst all pitchers who have pitched at least 70 innings this season.
J.D. Martinez Home Run vs. Angels
Griffin Canning gets the start for the Los Angeles Angels today and he has allowed 1.6 home runs per nine innings this season, the 13th most in the Majors amongst pitchers with at least 70.0 innings pitched.
That means we should target a member of the Mets to go deep tonight. I'm going to opt for J.D. Martinez, who has 12 home runs on the season and is coming off hitting a home run on Saturday. Can he record home runs in back-to-back games? I'm willing to bet that he does.
