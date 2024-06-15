Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet on Adley Rutschman to Go Deep vs. Phillies)
It's the weekend! It's time to sit back, have a couple of soda pops, and bet on some Major League Baseball.
Few bets are more exciting to cash than a bet on a batter to hit a home run. If you want to dabble on some of those wagers, I'm here to help you out. I've zeroed in on three players I'm wagering in on to hit a dinger today.
Let's dive into it.
Best MLB Home Run Bets Today
- Brent Rooker (+275)
- Adley Rutschman (+600)
- Luis Campusano (+700)
Brent Rooker Home Run vs. Twins
We're going to start by targeting Brent Rooker of the Athletics, who has already hit 13 home runs on the season. He and the rest of the A's will face Bailey Ober of the Twins, who has had issues giving up home runs this season giving up 1.5 per nine innings pitched.
Betting on the Athletics may not be an attractive option, but betting on their best power hitter to smash a dinger is a fun way to watch and bet on this afternoon showdown.
Adley Rutschman Home Run vs. Phillies
Gunnar Henderson may be the obvious choice to bet on to hit a home run, but we're going to hunt for a bit better value by backing Adley Rutschman instead, whose odds to go deep this afternoon are set at +600.
Taijuan Walker of the Phillies has struggled this season, including giving up 1.7 home runs per nine innings. I'd be shocked if we don't see at least one member of the Orioles hit a home run today and at 6-1 odds, I'll take a shot on it being Rutschman.
Luis Campusano Home Run vs. Mets
One of my favorite catchers in the game right now is Luis Campusano of the Padres. While he only has four home runs on the season, he has displayed plenty of power at times throughout his young career. He's going to be my big long-shot bet to hit a dinger when he and the Padres take on Jose Quintana and the Mets.
Jose Quintana has given up 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched and now he has a tall order in front of him taking on the powerful Padres lineup.
