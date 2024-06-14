Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Jose Ramirez's Favorable Matchup vs. Blue Jays)
Everyone is eager to cash in on a plus money prop bet to start the weekend, and you've come to the right place.
With 15 Major League Baseball games on the docket, I have three sluggers in good spots to go deep, including MVP candidate Jose Ramirez who has been raking all season and draws a good matchup on the road against the Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound and struggling quite a bit.
Elsewhere, keep an eye on Cody Bellinger and Ketel Marte, who each have great opportunities on Friday night.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for June 14th
- Cody Bellinger (+520)
- Jose Ramirez (+560)
- Ketel Marte (+480)
Cody Bellinger
Bellinger is hitting the ball real well in June, posting .295/.319/.432 splits this month, but it's only resulted in one home run.
However, I like the matchup against Kyle Gibson, who has been getting crushed by hard contact all season, in the 27th percentile in hard-hit percentage per MLBStatcast, and has struggled to limit left handed hitting, allowing seven home runs in 13 starts this season.
Bellinger is the most dangerous lefty in the Cubs lineup and I like the spot for him to go deep on Friday afternoon.
Jose Ramirez
One of the best hitters in the big leagues, we are getting a big number on him to go deep.
With 18 home runs on the year, Ramirez has plenty of power against right handed pitching, crushing 13 long balls this season against those type of pitchers. He is disciplined at the plate, striking out at a meager 11% (97th percentile) and whiff on only 15% of pitches.
Against Kevin Gausman, who isn't adept at striking batters at out this season, a middling 23% on the year, and is getting pummeled by hard contact, 16th percentile this season. Gausman also ranks in the bottom 10 perncetile in xSLG this season, flirting with opponents slugging .500.
Ramirez is as dangerous as any hitter in the big leagues, and I love the long odds on him to go deep.
Ketel Marte
Marte didn't go yard last night when we backed him, but I'm jumping back in with another plus pitching matchup.
The Diamondbacks face the White Sox, among the worst teams in the big leagues, that will start Chris Flexen, who leaves plenty of pitches in the strike zone and has been tagged by a ton of fly ball contact on the barrel (21st percentile in groundball percentage and 31st in barrel percentage).
Enter Marte, who is making hard contact on 54% of balls in play and is in the 93rd percentile in xSLG.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.