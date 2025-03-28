Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Freddie Freeman to Go Deep vs. Tigers)
There's no bet that's more fun to hit than a wager on a player to hit a home run. But let's be honest, betting on home runs over the long term is a losing strategy, but if you gamble responsibly, they're a fun bet to make.
If you're looking for a few players to bet on to hit a home run on Saturday, you've come to the right place. There are three players I'm specifically targeting to hit a dinger, including Francisco Lindor of the Mets. Let's take a look.
MLB Home Run Picks
- Adley Rutschman Home Run (+600) via FanDuel
- Joc Pederson Home Run (+475) via DraftKings
- Francisco Lindor Home Run (+420) via FanDuel
Adley Rutschman Home Run (+600)
Max Scherzer gets the start for the Blue Jays today, and the 40-year-old has struggled, giving up the long ball in his older age. He gave up an average of 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched in 2023 and then 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched in 2024. We're going to try to take advantage of that by backing Adley Rutschman of the Orioles to go deep against him today. He already has two home runs on the season. Why not hit a third this afternoon?
Joc Pederson Home Run (+475)
Joc Pederson hit 23 home runs in 132 games for the Diamondbacks last season, and now that he's playing for the Texas Rangers, he's hungry to hit his first one of 2025. Today could be a good time for him to do it as he and the Rangers are set to take on Walker Buehler of the Red Sox. The former Dodger gave up an abysmal 1.9 home runs per nine innings last season. If that continues into 2025, he's going to give up home runs all over the place.
Francisco Lindor Home Run (+420)
Juan Soto hit his first home run of 2025 yesterday, so now it's Francisco Lindor's turn to hit a home run today. He and the Mets are set to take on Spencer Arrighetti of the Astros, who allowed 1.3 home runs per nine innings last season. Lindor recorded 33 home runs last season, so let's bet him at +420 odds to hit his first one of 2025 today.
