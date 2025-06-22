SI

Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet Jeff McNeil to Hit a Home Run on Sunday Night Baseball)

Iain MacMillan

MLB action continues today as teams across the Majors wrap up their weekend series.

One of the best ways to fight off the Sunday Scaries is by cashing in on a few home run bets, so I have two I'm ready to break down for you today, including a 10-1 long shot for Sunday Night Baseball. Let's dive into them.

Top MLB Home Run Picks Today

Jose Ramirez Home Run (+350)

JP Sears gets the start for the Athletics today, and not only does he have a 5.45 ERA, but he has given up 2.1 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, the fifth-most amongst all pitchers with 50+ innings pitched. To try to take advantage of that, let's target Jose Ramirez, who has been fantastic against left-handed pitchers in 2025. His batting average improves from .296 to .395 against lefties, and his slugging percentage improves from .518 to .566. Let's see if he can record his 14th dinger of the season this afternoon.

Jeff McNeil Home Run (+1000)

If you want to bet on a long shot to hit a home run today, consider Jeff McNeil at 10-1 against the Phillies in the latest edition of Sunday Night Baseball. He's another batter who has seen significant improvement in his numbers when facing lefties, and tonight he'll face a lefty starter in Jesus Luzardo.

McNeil has more power than his 10-1 odds to hit a home run tonight indicate. He has eight home runs on the season and is sporting an impressive .493 slugging percentage. You won't find a better long shot bet on the board today.

