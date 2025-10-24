Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Mookie Betts, George Springer)
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays face off in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani lead their teams in home runs this postseason, and it’s easy to bet on them to go deep, but there are few other players with a handful of longballs as well.
At SI Betting, we share our favorite home run props for every day of the MLB season, and there are a pair of sluggers that I’m targeting tonight.
Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Friday, Oct. 24.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Friday, Oct. 24:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Mookie Betts to Hit a Home Run (+546)
- George Springer to Hit a Home Run (+582)
Mookie Betts to Hit a Home Run (+546)
Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts is third on the team with an .809 OPS this postseason but has yet to hit a home run.
Betts is 12 for 41 in the playoffs with four doubles and a triple. He’s been seeing the ball well, and his last batted ball was a 391-foot flyout to center field. He hit that one 101.5 mph, and his flyout before that had a 100.1 mph exit velocity, but he got under it to left field.
Julio Rodriguez ambushed Trey Yesavage in his first start of the ALCS, and Betts could do the same here in the World Series. He’s had more than a few deep flyouts, and we’re getting a good price at over 5/1 on Friday night.
George Springer to Hit a Home Run (+582)
Guerrero Jr. is easy to bet on to go deep at +379, but I’m going with the man who played hero in Game 7.
Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has four home runs and five doubles among his 11 hits in 46 at bats this postseason for a .609 slugging percentage and .929 OPS. He’s been one of the Blue Jays’ most consistent bats and hits atop the order for Toronto.
Snell doesn’t allow many home runs, but Springer should get at least one or two at bats against the Dodgers bullpen, which has been up and down throughout the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.