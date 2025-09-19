Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Addison Barger to Go Deep vs. Royals)
There's no better way to start your weekend than by cashing in on a couple of home run bets, so let's try to cash in on a couple of winners tonight. There are two players I'm targeting tonight, including Addison Barger, to hit a home run against the Royals.
Best MLB Home Run Bets Today
- Kerry Carpenter Home Run (+400)
- Addison Barger Home Run (+550)
Kerry Carpenter Home Run (+400)
Bryce Elder's tough 2025 campaign continues tonight when he gets the start for the Atlanta Braves. His 5.56 ERA had led to him giving up 1.3 home runs per nine innings pitched this season. I'm going to try to take advantage of that by betting on Kerry Carpenter of the Tigers to hit a dinger. Carpenter is first on the Tigers' in slugging percentage at .515, so while Riley Greene has the most homers, betting on Carpenter to hit a home run is where the value lies.
Addison Barger Home Run (+550)
Michael Lorenzen gets the start against the Toronto Blue Jays tonight, and he's struggled with giving up home runs this season. He has allowed 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched, so targeting a player on the Blue Jays to go deep tonight seems like a great option. Addison Barger has hit 20 home runs this season, sporting one of the best slugging percentages on the team at .461. Let's see if he can hit a dinger tonight.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!