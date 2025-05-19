Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Francisco Lindor, Pete Crow-Armstrong)
After a wild rivalry weekend in Major League Baseball, things slow down a little on Monday with a few squads traveling ahead of their early-week matchups.
So, we don’t have a full 15-game slate to dive into on May 19.
Despite that, I’m still eyeing a few players in the prop market to hit home runs, including New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor.
Every day at SI Betting, we attempt to predict a few players that will go deep based on their current form, past performance against a specific pitcher, and several other factors. While cashing in on a home run bet is tough, it is also really fun to root for if you’re willing to sprinkle just a few bucks on the prop.
On Monday, I’m sticking with three National League players – all who are All-Star candidates this season – to leave the yard.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, May 19
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong to Hit a Home Run (+500)
- Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+300)
- Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+360)
Pete Crow-Armstrong to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Chicago Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong is having a great 2025 season, hitting 12 home runs while posting a .290/.325/.585 slash line for Chicago.
On Monday, I love the matchup for Crow-Armstrong, as he’s taking on the Miami Marlins and young starter Edward Cabrera. This season, Cabrera has struggled a bit, posting a 5.52 ERA while allowing five homers in six appearances. He also doesn’t have a great bullpen behind him, as the Marlins have a 4.59 bullpen ERA and have given up 22 homers in 2025.
That sets up well for Crow-Amstrong, who has been on fire in recent weeks. Over the last seven days, the Cubs star is hitting an insane .458 with a pair of homers. If you go back over the last two weeks, he’s .340 with three homers, and nine of his 12 home runs have come in the last 28 days.
This is a great price to get him at on Monday.
Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+300)
Lindor didn’t have his best series against the New York Yankees, but I’m buying him on Monday against the Boston Red Sox and young starter Hunter Dobbins.
So far in 2025, Dobbins has given up 32 hits and three home runs in 27.2 innings of work. He’s allowed seven or more hits in three of his five outings, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Mets jump on him in this game.
Lindor has nine home runs this season, but most of them have come against right-handed pitching. He’s smacked eight of those homers against righties while batting an impressive .301.
I think he’s a solid buy-low candidate on Monday.
Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+360)
Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman has crushed Arizona Diamondbacks righty Brandon Pfaadt in his MLB career.
In 13 at bats against Pfaadt, Freeman is 5-for-13 with a pair of doubles and a homer, good for an OPS of 1.198.
This season, the All-Star first baseman has really found his power stroke, knocking out nine long balls while posting a .371 batting average.
Even if Freeman doesn’t get to Pfaadt, who has given up eight homers in nine starts this season, the Arizona bullpen is suspect in 2025. So far, the D-Backs’ ‘pen has a 5.34 ERA (fourth worst in MLB) and has given up 26 homers.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
