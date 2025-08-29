Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Freddie Freeman to Go Deep vs. Diamondbacks)
Welcome to the long weekend, my friends! There's no better way to start the holiday weekend than by having some extra money in your pockets, so to try to achieve that, we're going to bet on a few home run hitters for Friday night's MLB action.
Let's dive into my top three home run bets for Friday's slate of games.
Top MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Jeremy Pena Home Run (+550) via DraftKings
- Bobby Witt Jr. Home Run (+400) via BetMGM
- Freddie Freeman Home (+430) via FanDuel
Jeremy Pena Home Run (+550)
Tyler Anderson gets the start for the Angels today, and he's given up 1.9 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, which is the fourth most amongst all pitchers with at least 80 innings pitched this season. To take advantage of that, let's target a member of the Astros to hit a home run.
The player I'm going to bet on is Jeremy Pena, who leads the Astros in slugging percentage at .475 despite hitting just 14 home runs this season. His numbers indicate he's more than due to hit a 15th home run, so let's hope that happens tonight.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home Run (+400)
Bobby Witt Jr. is another example of a player who leads their team in slugging percentage, but not home runs. He has a slugging percentage of .501, despite hitting just 19 home runs, compared to Vinnie Pasquantino's 28 home runs. Let's see if tonight is the night Witt Jr. can hit his 20th home run when he faces Chris Paddack, who has allowed six home runs in his five starts since joining the Detroit Tigers' rotation.
Freddie Freeman Home (+430)
Zac Gallen has had a rough 2025 campaign, sporting an ERA of 5.13 through 27 starts. Not just that, but he's also allowed 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched, the highest home run rate in his career. Tonight, he'll take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. The player I'm going to bet on to hit a home run off Gallen is Freddie Freeman, who's second on the Dodgers in slugging percentage at .501.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!