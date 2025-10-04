Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Giancarlo Stanton, Cal Raleigh)
The Division Series begin and we’ll have baseball action all throughout the afternoon and night on Saturday.
Things tighten up in the postseason, but there are still plenty of balls leaving the yard.
At SI Betting, we share our favorite home run props for every day of the MLB season, and there are a few familiar faces worth targeting as the playoffs continue.
Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Saturday, Oct. 4
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Saturday, Oct. 4:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Giancarlo Stanton to Hit a Home Run (+376)
- Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+228)
- Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+263)
Giancarlo Stanton To Hit a Home Run (+376)
Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton thought he got the Yankees on the board on Thursday night, but he had to settle for a double as the ball bounced off the wall. That double was 114.5 mph off the bat and travelled 391 feet.
Stanton has been killing the ball when he makes contact, and he’s done just that against Kevin Gausman in his career.
The slugger is 10 for 30 in his career against Gausman with four home runs and a double. He hit two of those home runs this season, one on July 21 at Rogers Centre and one on September 5 at Yankee Stadium.
I’ll take Stanton at nearly 4/1 to keep up his hot streak against Gausman.
Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+228)
Kyle Schwarber will be batting leadoff against Shohei Ohtani when the two-way superstar makes his postseason pitching debut on Saturday evening. It’s only fitting given how these two have been battling it out all season for the NL MVP award.
Schwarber has only faced Ohtani twice in his career, striking out in one of those two at-bats. But everything changes in the postseason.
The Phillies slugger hit a career-high 56 home runs in the regular season, 33 of which came at Citizens Bank Park. Whether it’s off Ohtani or the bullpen, Schwarber will get a hold of one in Game 1.
Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+263)
The Tigers have yet to name a starter for Saturday night, but unless it’s Tarik Skubal – who should start in Game 2 and then be lined up for a potential Game 5 – it doesn’t really matter.
Cal Raleigh hit 60 home runs in the regular season, including 10 in 25 September games while batting .278. He’s seeing the ball well, and you know he’s going to be looking to go deep in the Mariners’ first game of the playoffs.
Raleigh was slightly better on the road (.999 OPS, 32 HR) than at home (.893 OPS, 28 HR) this season, but the difference isn’t worth worrying about. He had three home runs in six games against the Tigers, including one in the first matchup way back on March 31.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.