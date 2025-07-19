Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on J.T. Realmuto on Saturday Night)
The weekend is here, and the MLB season is back in full swing after the All-Star Break. Let's try to make the most of today's action by trying to cash in on at least one home run bet for a solid profit.
I'm targeting three players to hit a home run on Saturday night, including the catcher for the Philadelphia Phillies, J.T. Realmuto. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Home Run Picks Today
- J.T. Realmuto Home Run (+560)
- Ramon Laureano Home Run (+470)
- Dominic Canzone Home Run (+600)
J.T. Realmuto Home Run (+560)
The Phillies are set to take on the Los Angeles Angels today, and while their starter, Yusei Kikuchi, gives up just 1.1 home runs per nine innings pitched, it's worth noting that the Angels' bullpen has the highest home run rate in the Majors, allowing 1.5 dingers per nine innings pitched.
To take advantage of that, I'm going to target J.T. Realmuto to hit a home run tonight. He has some unawakened power so far this season, and I expect his home run numbers to improve in the second half of the 2025 campaign, starting with a home run tonight.
Ramon Laureano Home Run (+470)
You may be surprised to find out that it's Ramon Laureano who leads the Baltimore Orioles in slugging percentage at .507. He also has 11 home runs despite playing in just 69 games so far. That makes him a great buy-low candidate in the second half of the season, and tonight, the Orioles will face Zack Littell of the Tampa Bay Rays, who has the eighth-highest home runs allowed rate at 1.9 per nine innings pitched.
At least one member of the Orioles is going to go yard tonight, so let's bet on it being Laureano at +470.
Dominic Canzone Home Run (+600)
Lance McCullers Jr. gets the start for the Houston Astros tonight, and he's had a rough start to his 2025 season. Across his first 10 starts, he's allowed 1.9 home runs per nine innings pitched. Tonight, he'll get the start against the Seattle Mariners.
That leads me to betting on Dominic Canzone to hit a home run tonight. He's second on the Mariners in slugging percentage at .564 and already has six home runs hit in just 30 appearances. Let's see if his bat can stay hot tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
