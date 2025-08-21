Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on James Wood to Go Deep vs. Mets
Welcome to Thursday's MLB action! As usual, today's slate of Major League Baseball is a short one with just nine games set to take place. Even with that being the case, we're still going to try our hardest to make a bit of money on today's games.
For today's edition of Daily Dinger, I'm targeting two different players to hit a home run, including James Wood when he and the Washington Nationals take on the New York Mets. Let's dive into my plays.
Top MLB Home Run Picks Today
- James Wood Home Run (+600)
- Carlos Correa Home Run (+900)
James Wood Home Run
James Wood has already hit 25 home runs this season, but what's extra encouraging for tonight's game is that his numbers are even more impressive when facing left-handed pitchers. His slugging percentage improves from .463 against righties to .494 against lefties, and tonight he'll face a left-handed starter in Sean Manaea of the Mets, who is giving up 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched this season. Wood is a great bet to go deep tonight at +600.
Carlos Correa Home Run
Brandon Young gets the start for the Baltimore Orioles tonight, and not only does he have a 5.68 ERA on the season, but he's giving up 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched. To try to take advantage of that, let's target Carlos Correa of the Astros to hit a home run. His slugging percentage of been at an impressive .492 since re-joining Houston at the trade deadline, which tells me more home runs are in his future. At 9-1, this is a great longshot bet for those of you looking for a big payout.
