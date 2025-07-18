Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Jose Ramirez to Go Deep vs. Athletics)
Major League Baseball is back! The All-Star Break is officially over, and we have a loaded slate of games to watch and bet on today.
Let's celebrate by betting on a few home run bets. Remember, betting on a player to hit a home run can be tough to cash, so bet accordingly. With that being said, if we can hit on a few of these, we'll get a big payout. Let's dive into my top home run bets for today's action.
Top MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Addison Barger Home Run (+470) via FanDuel
- Bobby Witt Jr. Home Run (+475) via DraftKings
- Jose Ramirez Home Run (+360) via FanDuel
Addison Barger Home Run (+470)
Addison Barger has turned into one of the best power bats in the Majors over the past month or so. He now leads the Blue Jays in slugging percentage at .506 and has 13 home runs on the season. I'm going to bet on that hot streak to continue for him as he and the Blue Jays take on Justin Verlander, who has uncharacteristically allowed 1.2 home runs per nine innings pitched this season.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home Run (+475)
Sandy Alcantara has struggled for the Miami Marlins this season. Not only does he have a 7.22 ERA on the season, but he's also given up 1.2 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is his highest rate in his career. I'm going to try to take advantage of that by betting on Bobby Witt Jr. to hit a home run. He has 14 dingers on the season, and he's leading the team in slugging percentage at .504. Let's bet on him hitting a 15th home run tonight.
Jose Ramirez Home Run (+360)
Amongst all starting pitchers tonight, it's JP Sears of the Athletics who has given up the most home runs per nine innings pitched this season at 1.8. Let's keep things simple and bet on the Guardians' best player, Jose Ramirez, to hit a home run off him tonight. The fact that Sears is also a left-handed pitcher is going to aid this bet further. Ramirez's numbers across the board improve when he's facing a lefty, including his batting average, which goes from .271 against righties to .349 against lefties.
