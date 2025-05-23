Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Josh Jung To Hit a Homer vs. White Sox)
Strap in, we have a loaded slate of MLB games set to take place this Friday. With that in mind, let's try to boost our bankrolls ahead of the weekend by cashing in on some home run bets.
I'm getting aggressive with my plays today, with all three bets at 6-1 odds or longer. If we hit just one of these, we'll have an extremely profitable night. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Josh Jung Home Run (+600)
- Jake Meyers Home Run (+1000)
- Brendan Donovan Home Run (+900)
Josh Jung Home Run
Josh Jung has already hit seven home runs this season, and his .471 slugging percentage indicates there are more to come for the Texas Ranger. He'll have a favorable matchup today as the Rangers take on Sean Burke, the starting pitcher for the White Sox. Burke has 1.7 home runs per nine innings this season, the 20th highest amount amongst all Major League pitchers with 30+ innings pitched.
The White Sox bullpen has been known to give up home runs too, giving up 1.2 per nine innings, which ranks 24th in the Majors.
Jake Meyers Home Run
Jake Meyers has only hit three home runs this season, but he's third on the Astros in slugging percentage at .426. That gives me some hope that we're going to see some positive regression from the outfielder in the home runs department, and it could mean he's a great buy-low candidate at 10-1 to hit a home run tonight.
He and the Astros will take on Emerson Hancock of the Seattle Mariners, who has the highest home runs allowed rate (1.9) amongst all starting pitchers, on Friday. If you're looking for a big, long-shot home run bet tonight, Meyers is your guy.
Brendan Donovan Home Run
Zac Gallen of the Diamondbacks has struggled this season, which has led to allowing 1.6 home runs per nine innings pitched. The Diamondbacks' bullpen also has the second-highest home run rate amongst all bullpens at 1.4 per nine innings. That means the St. Louis Cardinals are going to have plenty of opportunities to hit dingers tonight. The player I'm targeting to go deep tonight is Brendan Donovan, who, despite only having three home runs so far this season, leads the team amongst all players who have played 20+ games in slugging percentage at .455.
He's in a great spot to finally hit his fourth home run of the season tonight.
