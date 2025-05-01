Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Ryan McMahon to Hit Home Run Against Giants)
Thursday continues to be an interesting day on the MLB schedule. Some teams are traveling to prepare for their weekend series, some teams are beginning their weekend series today, and others are wrapping up their midweek series.
Regardless, we have plenty of baseball to bet on today, and if you want to get in on the action with a few bets that offer big potential payouts, you've come to the right place. Let's dive into my top three home run bets for tonight's slate of games.
MLB Home Run Bets Today
- Josh Jung Home Run (+650) via DraftKings
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Home Run (+550) via BetMGM
- Ryan McMahon Home Run (+830) via FanDuel
Josh Jung Home Run (+650)
We're going to fade Jeffrey Springs of the Athletics this afternoon, who not only has a 6.04 ERA, but has allowed 1.6 home runs per nine innings this season. That should lead us to betting on a member of the Texas Rangers to hit a home run, and the player I'm targeting is Josh Jung, who is seeking his third home run of the season.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Home Run (+550)
If last night's six-run comeback is any indication, the Blue Jays' bats may have just woken up. They're in another great spot tonight as they face Tanner Houck of the Boston Red Sox, who has a 7.58 ERA while allowing 1.8 home runs per nine innings this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hasn't shown the power this season as he has in years past, but that's going to change sooner rather than later.
Ryan McMahon Home Run (+830)
Justin Verlander isn't the pitcher he used to be, and his age is clearly catching up to him. He has a 4.70 ERA this season while allowing 1.2 home runs per nine innings. I'm going to bet on Ryan McMahon to take advantage of that and hit his third home run of the season tonight. Be sure to look at placing this bet at FanDuel, which has much better odds on McMahon than any other major sportsbook.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
