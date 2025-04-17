Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Joc Pederson Will End Home Run Drought)
We have a smaller slate of MLB games set to take place today, but that doesn't mean we can't cash a few tickets. If you're looking to place a few home run bets, you've come to the right place. I'm targeting three players who I think are worth a wager to go deep during Thursday's action.
Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Home Run Bets Today
- Gavin Lux Home Run (+750) via FanDuel
- Brooks Baldwin Home Run (+800) via DraftKings
- Joc Pederson Home Run (+400) via DraftKings
Gavin Lux Home Run (+750)
The Mariners plan on starting Emerson Hancock on the mound today, whose first start in the Majors this season was a complete disaster. He allowed six earned runs and a home run in just 0.2 innings. If he has a performance anywhere close to that on Thursday afternoon, at least one person on the Reds is going deep. I'm going to bet on it being Gavin Lux, who's still seeking his first home run of the season despite batting .276.
Brooks Baldwin Home Run (+800)
We're getting some long odds on Brooks Baldwin of the Chicago White Sox to hit a home run this afternoon, despite him already having two on the season and sporting a slugging percentage of .422. The 24-year-old may have significantly improved his power compared to last season, and if that's the case, we should be buying some stock in the young bat early in the season.
He's set to take on JP Sears of the Athletics, who has allowed three home runs in 17.0 innings so far in 2025.
Joc Pederson Home Run (+400)
Jack Kochanowicz of the Angels is getting the start on the mound today. He's given up three home runs in just 15.2 innings pitched already this season. Instead of taking a long shot to hit a home run like I did with my first two picks, I'm going to back a more reliable Joc Pederson. He has yet to hit a dinger in 2025, but he's long overdue after recording 23 in 132 games last season. It's time for him to end his drought this afternoon.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
