Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Kerry Carpenter is Great Bet to Hit Home Run on Thursday)
We have a short slate of games set for Thursday, with just seven matchups scheduled to take place. That doesn't mean we can't cash in some home run bets, which is exactly what I'm going to try to do in today's edition of Daily Dinger.
I have three players I'm backing to go deep today, including Kerry Carpenter of the Detroit Tigers. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Gunnar Henderson Home Run (+370)
- Francisco Lindor Home Run (+400)
- Kerry Carpenter Home Run (+265)
Gunnar Henderson Home Run
Logan Evans gets the start for the Mariners in the first game of the day, and he has given up 1.6 home runs per nine innings pitched this season. I'm going to try to get our day started off with a home run winner, but targeting Gunnar Henderson of the Orioles to go deep. He has only hit 14 home runs this season despite having a .468 slugging percentage. He's due to record a few more home runs sooner rather than later.
Francisco Lindor Home Run
I bet on Francisco Lindor to hit a home run last night, and while he didn't come through for me, I'm back on Frankie to record a dinger on Thursday. Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves tonight, and he has given up 1.6 home runs per nine innings pitched this season. His 6.12 ERA tells us that he's going to give up some runs, so let's hope at least one of those runs comes from a Lindor home run.
Kerry Carpenter Home Run
Bailey Ober has one of the highest home runs allowed rates in the Majors this season, giving up 2.0 home runs per nine innings pitched. That makes it a no-brainer to bet on one of the members of the Tigers to hit a home run. The player I'm targeting is Kerry Carpenter, who has the highest slugging percentage on the Tigers at .539.
