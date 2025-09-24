Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Jose Ramirez, Jarren Duran)
There are just five days left in the 2025 MLB regular season, and playoff spots – and division titles – are still up for grabs the rest of the week.
With every team in action on Wednesday, it’s one of the last opportunities bettors will have to pick some player props from a full 15-game slate.
At SI Betting, we share our favorite home run props for every day of the MLB season, and there are a few players worth targeting on Wednesday, including Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez.
Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props, as we aim to cash in on some favorable odds in the closing days of the campaign.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 24
- James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+460)
- Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+347)
- Jarren Duran to Hit a Home Run (+460)
James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+460)
Washington Nationals youngster James Wood has homered 28 times in the 2025 season, and he has a solid matchup against the Atlanta Braves and righty Bryce Elder (5.36 ERA) on Wednesday.
Elder has given up 22 home runs in 27 starts, and Wood is 1-for-3 against Elder in his MLB career.
While Wood has cooled off in the second half after a great start to the campaign, the Nationals outfielder is hitting .263 with a homer and an .890 OPS over the last week. He could close out the season strong against Elder and an Atlanta bullpen that has allowed 75 homers in 2025.
Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+347)
Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez has a familiar matchup on Wednesday as the Guards aim to steal the AL Central from the Detroit Tigers.
Jack Flaherty is on the mound for the Tigers, and he and Ramirez have faced off 25 times during their respective careers. Ramirez is 6-for-25 in those at-bats (.240), but he’s homered twice against the Tigers right-hander.
Flaherty has not pitched great in 2025, posting a 4.60 ERA while allowing 22 home runs in 30 appearances.
Ramirez has been hot at the dish recently, hitting .292 with a 1.035 OPS over the last week. He’s worth a look to add to his 30 homers on Wednesday.
Jarren Duran to Hit a Home Run (+460)
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has homered 16 times in the 2025 season, including three home runs in his last 23 games.
The speedster has been much better against right-handed pitching in 2025, hitting .279 with a .858 OPS and 13 of his 16 homers in 2025. Not only that, but he’s homered once in his career (three at-bats) against Toronto Blue Jays starter Max Scherzer – who he’ll face on Wednesday.
Scherzer has a 5.06 ERA in 16 appearances in the 2025 season, and he’s allowed 18 home runs in the process. There are several players that bettors can target for Boston, but I like Duran at this price given his solid – but small – history against Mad Max.
