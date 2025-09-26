Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Ronald Acuna Jr., Francisco Lindor)
It’s the final Friday of the regular season, and every MLB team is in action.
We have just a few final days to bet some player props from the regular season.
At SI Betting, we share our favorite home run props for every day of the MLB season, and there are a few players worth targeting on Friday, including Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.
Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Friday, September 26:
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Friday, Sept. 26
- Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+370)
- Ronald Acuna Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+342)
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+227)
Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+370)
Francisco Lindor is not letting the New York Mets go down easy. The shortstop has hit a home run in three of the last five games as he does his best to secure a playoff spot for the Mets.
Sandy Alcantara has turned it around in the second half, but Lindor might still be happy to see him. He’s 9 for 30 against the righthander with a home run and .467 slugging percentage.
Lindor joined the 30-30 club on Thursday night, and has hit 19 of those home runs at home, where he has a .926 OPS as opposed to .676 on the road.
Ronald Acuna Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+342)
The Atlanta Braves dealt with a ton of injuries this season, including to Ronald Acuna Jr. himself, but they’re finishing the season strong.
Acuna hit his 19th and 20th home runs of the season earlier this week while playing in just 20 games. He has 11 of those home runs at Truist Park with an OPS of .978.
The outfielder will be facing a familiar foe on Friday night with Pirates starter Mitch Keller taking the hill. Acuna is 7 for 18 against Keller in his career with three home runs.
Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+227)
Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers visit the Mariners to close out the season in what could very well be a World Series preview. The Dodgers are still fighting for the NL West, so Ohtani should be locked in.
The two-way superstar is 6 for 17 with a double and home run against George Kirby in his career, and he’s swinging the bat well as of late.
Ohtani hit his 54th home run of the season on Thursday night, and now has five home runs in his last nine games.
