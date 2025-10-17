Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Shohei Ohtani)
This could be our final two-game slate of the MLB season with the Dodgers having a chance to close out the NLCS on Friday night while the ALCS continues in Game 5.
There were only three home runs on Thursday night, with all of them coming in Seattle. Josh Naylor got the Mariners on the board with a solo shot before Andres Gimenez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went deep for the Blue Jays.
At SI Betting, we share our favorite home run props for every day of the MLB season, and there are a pair of sluggers that I’m targeting tonight.
Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Friday, Oct. 17.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Friday, Oct. 17:
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+366)
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+230)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+366)
Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is back in the swing of things after a two-game drought. The Mariners kept him off the board in Games 1 and 2, but he’s answered back with a home run in each of the last two games, while going 6 for 11 on the road.
Guerrero Jr. also hasn’t been striking out a lot. In fact, he’s only struck out one time this postseason, and that came in Game 4 against the Yankees.
The slugger continues to show patience at the plate and is letting the ball get to him, as shown by his home run the opposite way in Game 4. He’s making solid contact in every at-bat and is always a threat to go deep no matter who is on the mound.
Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+230)
Shohei Ohtani got the bat on the ball for a lucky triple in the first inning on Thursday evening, and maybe that’s all he needed to break out of his slump.
Ohtani now has hits in back-to-back games, but is still just 6 for 38 (.158) this postseason. However, the two-way star is a guy who can make noise at any time, especially against a Brewers pitching staff that is nearing its last breath.
The two-way star hit 29 of his 55 regular-season home runs at home. What better way for him to send the Dodgers to the World Series than with a pitching gem and a home run to boot?
