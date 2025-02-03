Dallas Cowboys 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Uncertainty Harms Dallas' Super Bowl Chances
The Dallas Cowboys enter into the Brian Schottenheimer era in 2026, and with that comes uncertainty.
The Cowboys are an immensely talented team that is off a significantly down year in 2025 that featured a host of injuries to key players that include quarterback Dak Prescott. After failing to hold up to lofty expectations, the Cowboys are onto a new head coach in hopes of returning to its standard.
However, with a difficult NFC East that features the likes of Super Bowl 59 entrant Philadelphia Eagles and NFC championship runners up Washington Commanders, there’s concern that the Cowboys Super Bowl window is still open, which is shown in the team’s Super Bowl 60 odds.
Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl 60 Odds
Dallas Cowboys: +5500
Dallas Cowboys Viewed as Relative Longshots to Win Super Bowl 60
The Cowboys are in the middle of the pack when it comes to Super Bowl odds, but the ceiling of the team makes Dallas an interesting team as we gear up for the offseason.
The team still has a high level quarterback in Dak Prescott as well as standout wide receiver Ceedee Lamb. The team promoted offensive coordinator Schottenheimer to head up the team in the wake of Mike McCarthy leaving his post in hopes of the team finding its 2023 form that featured an NFC East title.
Further, the team has one of the best defensive players in the league in Micah Parsons, who also dealt with injuries throughout the tumultuous 2024 season. After finishing the season on a tear, and no lingering concerns, Parsons will likely be at the top of the Defensive Player of the Year oddsboard next season as the Cowboys look to contend yet again.
There’s uncertainty with Dallas right now, but the team has Super Bowl contention upside if the team can stay healthy and click under the first year head coach.
