Dallas Cowboys Remain Disrespected By Bettors in Season-Long Win Total Bets
The Dallas Cowboys may be America's Team, but they certainly aren't getting the love from most of the nation when it comes to the betting market.
Dallas it he most polarizing organization in the NFL, and they've won 12 games in each of the last three seasons under head coach Mike McCarthy.
So, when oddsmakers set them at 10.5 wins for the 2024 season, one would expect some people to take the OVER, right?
Wrong.
Dallas has the most money wagered on the UNDER for its win total at Fanatics Sportsbook, with 93 percent of the money on the UNDER. Dallas would need to finish 10-7 or worse for that bet to hit.
Fanatics isn't the only place where bettors are fading the Cowboys.
Earlier this offseason, it was reported that Dallas was the most bet team to go under its win total at BetMGM. Dallas has win total projection of 9.5 games at BetMGM Sportsbook, but bettors are hammering the under.
The Cowboys did lose in the first round of the playoffs as the No. 2 seed last season, but they've been a dominant regular season team as of late. The contract issues with star receiver CeeDee Lamb could be a reason why the public isn't high on Dallas, but it's hard to see the Cowboys not coming to an agreement with him by the start of the regular season.
After winning the NFC East last season, Dallas could be in line for a small step back as no team has repeated as the NFC East division champ since the Philadelphia Eagles did it from 2001 through 2004.
Dak Prescott and company will look to prove these bettors wrong in the 2024 season, but it's shocking that both at 9.5 and 10.5 bettors are still all over the UNDER.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.