Bettors Expecting Cowboys to Flop in 2024 Season Based on Win Total Bets
Did the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs last season leave a bad taste in the mouths of NFL fans?
For those that are betting in the futures, market it certainly seems to have made an impact.
Dallas has win total projection of 9.5 games at BetMGM Sportsbook, but bettors are hammering the under. According to BetMGM's John Ewing, Dallas is the most bet NFL team to fall short of its win total in the 2024 season.
The Cowboys came up short in the playoffs last season despite earning the No. 2 seed in the NFC, losing at home to the Packers to end their season.
Dallas has not made an NFC Championship Game since it won the Super Bowl in the 1995 season, but oddsmakers aren't just fading Dallas when it comes to the playoffs.
Even though the Cowboys have a win total of just 9.5, bettors seem to think they'll be closer to .500 than the 12-5 record that they had in 2023.
It's quite shocking to see so many bettors out on Dallas, especially since it has won at least 10 games in three of Mike McCarthy's seasons as the head coach in five of eight seasons with Dak Prescott at the quarterback position.
McCarthy is likely coaching for his job in the 2024 season, so it'll be interesting to see if his players attack the season with a sense of urgency.
With Prescott healthy, Dallas has won 12 games in three straight seasons. This could be a spot to fade the public in the 2024 campaign -- even if you think Dallas takes a slight step back.
