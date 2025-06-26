Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals Odds Movement After Drafting Cooper Flagg
After landing the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft a few weeks ago, the Dallas Mavericks odds to win the NBA Finals were among the top half in the league. Now, after selecting a potentially generational player, Cooper Flagg, with that pick, they’re no longer in that category.
That has nothing to do with adding Flagg, but the odds movement is the odds movement. It's a step back.
The Mavs are currently +4000 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the NBA Finals. After they were the surprise winners of the draft lottery and rights to pick Flagg, they were +2000 at DraftKings.
Much has changed around the league since then, including the Rockets acquiring Kevin Durant in a trade, which helped their odds raise and presumably played a role in the Mavs falling back. The Celtics also traded away two core players from their championship team, which dropped their odds.
The Oklahoma City Thunder won the NBA title last week and are the favorites to repeat at +225 at DraftKings. The Rockets are +750 and second on the oddsboard. The Minnesota Timberwolves (+1300), Los Angeles Lakers (+1400), Denver Nuggets (+1500), Golden State Warriors (+2000), and San Antonio Spurs (+2500) are all ahead of the Mavs. The Los Angeles Clippers are tied with the Mavs at +4000.
Flagg, a 6-8 forward, won the Wooden Award and the Naismith Award in his freshman year at Duke. He averaged 19.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game, leading the Blue Devils to a Final Four appearance.
The Mavs only had a 1.8% chance of winning the lottery. When the lottery went their way, there was no question who they would select.
The Mavs extended the contract of Kyrie Irving this offseason and also have Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson on their roster. Clearly, oddsmakers don’t think that group puts them in position to contend this coming season.
The Mavs are still picking up the pieces after trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers for Davis, Max Christie and a future first-round pick. It will likely take a year or two for them to rebuild after they made the finals two years ago.
Flagg will likely be the favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year, though odds for that market haven't been released yet.
