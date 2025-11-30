Is Dalton Kincaid Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Steelers)
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a hamstring injury.
Kincaid has not played since Week 10 due to the injury, and it appears his status is truly up in the air for this AFC battle. The Bills made a move to elevate tight end Keleki Latu to their active roster on Saturday, a sign that Kincaid may be trending in the wrong direction for this game.
Still, there has not been an official update on Kincaid's status since he was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Buffalo is down a bunch of key players in this game, including Dion Dawkins, Terrel Bernard, Curtis Samuel and Spencer Brown. Kincaid and Josh Palmer are both listed as questionable.
Kincaid has ruled out in advance of both of the Bills' last two games, so there is a chance he could suit up on Sunday. However, bettors and fantasy players may have to wait until later in the day for the Bills' inactives since they play in the 4 p.m. EST window to know if Kincaid is going to play or not.
Here's a look at how to bet on the star tight end if he does play in Week 13.
Best Dalton Kincaid Prop Bet vs. Steelers
Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD (+175)
If he does play on Sunday, Kincaid may be worth a look as a player to find the end zone in this matchup.
The Steelers have allowed the second-most receiving scores to tight ends (seven) in the NFL this season, and Kincaid has been a red-zone threat for Buffalo in 2025. The Bills tight end has four touchdowns in eight games, and that's come even with him catching just 29 total passes this season.
There's also a good chance Kincaid is limited in his snaps even if he does take the field, as he played less than 50 percent of the team's offensive plays in five of his first eight games of the 2025 campaign.
