Is D'Andre Swift Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Raiders)
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (hip) is listed as questionable for Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Swift is expected to play through the injury.
Through three games this season, Swift has played 66.5 percent of the offensive snaps for the Bears, but he's struggled a bit running the ball. The veteran running back has 42 carries for 149 yards and a touchdown, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry.
He's made an impact in the passing game this season, catching nine of his 12 targets for 63 yards. Still, Swift has not been dominant in Ben Johnson's offense.
With the Bears running back expected to play in Week 4, he should once again lead the backfield in touches. Does that make him a solid prop target?
Here's a breakdown of my favorite Swift prop for Week 4 against Las Vegas.
Best D'Andre Swift Prop Bet for Week 4 vs. Raiders
D'Andre Swift UNDER 48.5 Rushing Yards (-1113)
While Swift hasn't been super efficient on the ground this season, he has carried the ball 42 times in three games, notching at least 12 carries in every game. That gives him a pretty solid floor heading into this Week 4 battle.
The Raiders are allowing 4.5 yards per carry in the 2025 season, but they rank No. 2 in the league in defensive EPA/Rush. So, while Swift has cleared this prop twice in three games, I think he could be facing an uphill battle to do so in Week 4.
It's also worth noting that Swift played over 80 percent of the Bears' snaps in Week 1, but that number has dropped below 62 percent in back-to-back weeks. He's a potential fade candidate on Sunday.
