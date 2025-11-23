Is Daniel Jones Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Colts vs. Chiefs)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones missed time in practice this week due to a fibula injury, but he's off the team's final injury report for Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts are coming out of their bye week, so it is a little concerning that Jones is banged up, but he did log a full practice on Friday, which is a positive sign for him being a full go in a massive AFC battle with the Chiefs.
Jones has led the Colts to an 8-2 record this season, putting them atop the AFC South standings. However, the Colts are underdogs on the road against the Chiefs in this matchup. Kansas City is just 5-5 after losing to Denver in Week 11.
This season, Jones has completed 69.9 percent of his passes for 2,659 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 games. He's also added 40 carries for 143 yards and five scores on the ground.
The Colts' quarterback could be a solid prop target in Week 12 in what could be a preview of a playoff matchup in the AFC this season.
Best Daniel Jones Prop Bet for Week 12 vs. Chiefs
Daniel Jones Anytime Touchdown (+350)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan ranked Daniel Jones scoring a touchdown as his No. 9 player prop for Week 12:
The Chiefs have allowed the most rushing yards and rushing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks this season, with five total touchdowns being scored by opposing quarterbacks. That should be music to the ears of Daniel Jones, who's in the midst of his best season as a rusher, already scoring five touchdowns with his legs. He's a great dark horse bet to find the end zone on Sunday.
