Daniel Jones Injury Update Tanks Colts' Super Bowl Odds, Playoff Odds for 2025
A once promising 2025 season has gone completely off the rails for the Indianapolis Colts, as they are the No. 8 seed in the AFC and currently out of the playoffs after Week 14.
To make matters worse, starting quarterback Daniel Jones is done for the season after he suffered a torn Achilles in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones, who was already dealing with a fracture in his fibula, had led the Colts to an 8-2 start this season before the lost three games in a row. culminating with Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.
Once atop the AFC, the Colts are now facing a major uphill battle to make the playoffs with Riley Leonard set to come in at quarterback with both Jones and Anthony Richardson injured.
The Colts are now third in their division after the Houston Texans beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in Week 14, and they're +225 at DraftKings Sportsbook to make the playoffs. Indy still has to play Seattle, San Francisco, Jacksonville and Houston (all teams currently in the playoffs) to close out the season.
Indy also tanked in the latest Super Bowl odds, falling from +1400 to +13000 to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. The Colts have the sixth-worst Super Bowl odds of the teams that remain in contention for a playoff spot.
Losing Jones is a massive blow, especially since the former first-round pick appeared to be turning his career around. Jones completed 68.0 percent of his passes in 13 games this season while throwing for 3,101 yards, 19 scores and eight interceptions. He also added five touchdowns on the ground for a Colts offense that was unstoppable early in the season.
Unless Indy pulls off multiple upsets, it's likely going to miss the playoffs this season. The Colts no longer have the tiebreaker with Jacksonville or Houston in the division, and a loss to either team in the final four games would all but seal their fate in the AFC South.
As of Monday, the Jaguars are the odds-on favorite to win the AFC South at -165 at DraftKings.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
