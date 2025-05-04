Is Darius Garland Playing in Game 1? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. Cavs)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland missed the final two games of the team's first-round series with the Miami Heat due to a toe injury, and his status for Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers appears to be up in the air on Sunday.
Garland did not practice with the Cavs on Saturday, and he's officially listed as questionable for Game 1 on the team's injury report.
Garland played well in the first two postseason games for Cleveland, scoring 27 and 21 points while shooting 51.6 percent from the field. In the regular season, he averaged 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.
Despite Garland's injury -- and questionable status -- the Cavs are favored by eight points at home in Game 1. Here's a look at how to bet on Cleveland in the prop market with Garland banged up.
This story will be updated with Garland's official status for Game 1 on Sunday.
Best Cavs Prop Bet for Game 1 vs. Pacers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 27.5 Points (-105)
Could this be a big game for Donovan Mitchell? With Garland banged up, Mitchell may be asked to carry more of the scoring load in this matchup.
The star guard scored 30 points in Game 1 and in Game 2 against Miami before playing limited minutes in the final two games of the series because Cleveland won by so much.
Mitchell is averaging 27.9 points per game in the playoffs since the start of last postseason.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.