Is Darius Garland Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Cavs)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland missed the start of the 2025-26 season after undergoing toe surgery in the offseason, and he aggravated the issue in a recent game against the Miami Heat.
Garland was injured on Nov. 10, and he has missed the Cavs' last three games with a toe contusion. On Monday, he has has officially been ruled out with the injury for the Cavs' game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
This season, Garland has appeared in just three games, averaging 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.
The Cavs are clearly being cautious with Garland's injury, especially since he was not the same player in last season's playoffs while trying to play through it.
With Garland out, the Cavs are still favored at home in this matchup. The star guard's next chance to play will come on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for Cleveland with Garland out of the lineup on Nov. 17.
Best Cavs Prop Bet vs. Bucks on Monday
Donovan Mitchell UNDER 6.5 Assists (-153)
Even with Garland out of the lineup, I'm not buying Donovan Mitchell at this inflated assist number against Milwaukee.
The Bucks are 12th in the league in opponent assists per game, and they held Mitchell to just four dimes in over 33 minutes (without Garland) earlier this season.
While Mitchell should have more ball-handling duties on Monday, he has just two games all season with over six assists, averaging 5.4 dimes per game. The star guard is also averaging 12.9 potential assists per game and still falling short of this total just about every night.
This has been a strong scoring season for Mitchell (30.4 points per game), and I think Lonzo Ball benefits the most as a playmaker from Garland being out. The UNDER is an easy bet at this number on Monday.
