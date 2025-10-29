Is Darius Garland Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Celtics)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has been ruled out for the fifth game in a row due to a toe injury.
Garland's absence on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics is a pretty big blow for the Cavs, as they are also down Max Strus and Sam Merrill in this matchup.
Still, Cleveland could be getting Garland back sooner rather than later. It was reportedly earlier this month that Garland is targeting a return as early as the first week of November.
That would be right in line with the initial timeline the star guard had after undergoing surgery on his injured toe in the offseason. Garland was expected to miss around 10 games to begin the 2025-26 campaign.
The Cavs have played well with Garland out of the lineup, going 3-1 through their first four games, and they enter this matchup with Boston on a three-game winning streak. Cleveland is favored on the road on Wednesday.
With Garland out, a lot more has fallen on Donovan Mitchell's plate offensively to open the season. Here's a look at my favorite prop for Mitchell and the Cavs on Oct. 29.
Best Cavs Prop Bet vs. Celtics
Donovan Mitchell OVER 29.5 Points (-116)
This season, Mitchell is averaging 31.3 points per game for the Cavs while shooting an impressive 56.4 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from 3. He's scored 30 or more points in three of his four games, and he could be in the mix to do so against Boston on Wednesday.
The C's allowed a big game to Jalen Brunson earlier this season, and Boston is allowing over 24 points per game to opposing two-guards this season. Mitchell has worked as the point guard and the shooting guard for Cleveland with Garland out of the lineup.
The Cavs star has also attempted 25, 15, 20 and 18 shots in his four games, giving him a solid floor when it comes to this market. I think he's worth a look to score 30 or more points for the fourth time this season.
