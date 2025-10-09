Is Darius Slayton Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Giants)
The New York Giants will be without two of their top wide receivers on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Malik Nabers (torn ACL) has already been ruled out for the season, and now Darius Slayton (hamstring) has been ruled out for this matchup.
That leaves Wan’Dale Robinson as the No. 1 option at receiver for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in his third career start.
Slayton caught three passes in his first game this season with Nabers out, but he also lost a huge fumble in New York’s loss to the New Orleans Saints.
The Giants don’t have a ton of depth at receiver, although Slayton’s injury should open up some playing time for youngster Jalen Hyatt on the outside.
With Slayton out, Robinson could end up being a great prop target against an Eagles defense that allowed big games to Emeka Egbuka and Courtland Sutton in the last two weeks.
Best Giants Prop Bet vs. Eagles With Darius Slayton Out
Wan’Dale Robinson OVER 4.5 Receptions (-134)
Earlier this week, I shared my favorite prop bets for this game, and I’m eyeing Robinson to lead the Giants in receptions against Philly:
The Giants have lost Malik Nabers for the season, and wideout Darius Slayton suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5. So there’s a chance Wan’Dale Robinson operates as the clear-cut No. 1 option in the passing game on Thursday.
This season, Robinson has three games with five or more receptions, including the Giants’ Week 5 loss to the Saints. Robinson was targeted seven times in that game, the third time this season he’s received seven or more targets.
If New York is trailing again on Thursday, Robinson should get plenty of looks from Dart with New York extremely banged up at receiver.
