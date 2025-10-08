Eagles vs. Giants Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 6 (Bet on Saquon Barkley)
Fresh off of their first loss of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles hit the road on a short week to play the New York Giants on Thursday night.
Philly’s offense has been a topic of conversation all season long, as the team has struggled to find the right balance between run and pass despite a 4-1 start. Now, the Eagles take on a Giants team that is 26th in EPA/Play on defense and coming off a loss to the previously winless New Orleans Saints.
Is this a get-right spot for Saquon Barkley and company?
There are a few player props that I like in this game, including one for Barkley against his former team.
While the Eagles have not been a great team to bet on week-to-week in the prop market, I do think they could take advantage of this Giants run defense.
Meanwhile, there is a quarterback and receiver that I also like in the prop market in primetime in Week 6.
Here’s a full breakdown of each play for this NFC East rivalry matchup.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Eagles vs. Giants
- Saquon Barkley OVER 18.5 Rush Attempts (-127)
- Jaxson Dart OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-147)
- Wan’Dale Robinson OVER 4.5 Receptions (-134)
Saquon Barkley OVER 18.5 Rush Attempts (-127)
Barkley is coming off a season-low six carries in the Eagles’ loss to Denver, but I expect him to be heavily involved in the game plan in Week 6.
Nick Sirianni may simply want to get his star running back going after such low usage in Week 5, and this is the perfect matchup to do it. Not only is Barkley facing his former team, but the Giants are one of the worst run defenses in the NFL.
New York has allowed 5.3 yards per carry this season (the fourth-most in the NFL) and ranks 30th in the league in EPA/Rush on defense.
That sets up well for Barkley to have a big game, but his rushing yards prop is in the mid-80s, and he only has one game with 80 or more rushing yards in 2025.
Instead, I like Barkley’s rushing attempts, as he’s carried the ball 18, 22, 18 and 19 times before the six-carry game against Denver. This is a bounce-back spot for the Eagles star and this running game.
Jaxson Dart OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-147)
Jaxson Dart was picked off twice in his second career start against the New Orleans Saints, and now he’s facing an Eagles defense that has picked off three passes this season and ranks ninth in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
Dart only threw the ball 20 times in the Giants’ Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but he struggled with turnovers when trailing in Week 5 and attempting 40 passes.
With the Giants set as major underdogs in this game, I wouldn’t be shocked if the rookie is forced to air it out and ends up throwing a pick on Thursday night.
Wan’Dale Robinson OVER 4.5 Receptions (-134)
The Giants have lost Malik Nabers for the season, and wideout Darius Slayton suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5. So there’s a chance Wan’Dale Robinson operates as the clear-cut No. 1 option in the passing game on Thursday.
This season, Robinson has three games with five or more receptions, including the Giants’ Week 5 loss to the Saints. Robinson was targeted seven times in that game, the third time this season he’s received seven or more targets.
If New York is trailing again on Thursday, Robinson should get plenty of looks from Dart with New York extremely banged up at receiver.
