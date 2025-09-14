Is Darnell Mooney Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. Vikings)
After missing Week 1 with a shoulder injury, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney is off the injury report and expected to play on Sunday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings.
This is a great sign for Atlanta, which used Mooney in a major role during the 2024 season. The former fifth-round pick was targeted 106 times in 16 games, reeling in 64 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns.
Atlanta lost in Week 1 without Mooney out of the lineup, and his presence should open up more options in the passing game for Michael Penix Jr. against a tough Minnesota defense.
Here’s a look at how to bet on Mooney in the prop market in this primetime matchup.
Best Darnell Mooney Prop Bet for Week 2 vs. Vikings
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Darnell Mooney OVER 41.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
In the 16 games that Mooney appeared in last season, he finished with 42 or more receiving yards in 10 of them.
The Falcons have been airing the ball out with Penix under center, as the second-year quarterback attempted 42 passes in Week 1 and threw for 298 yards.
As long as Mooney isn’t limited in his snap count – he played 92.9 percent of the offensive snaps in his games last season – he should be on the field enough to clear this number.
There’s also a chance this game script favors the Falcons throwing the ball, as Minnesota is favored at home.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
