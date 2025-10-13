Is Darnell Mooney Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons will be without starting wide receiver Darnell Mooney in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills, as he’s dealing with a hamstring injury.
Mooney has played in just three of the Falcons’ four games to this point, as he missed Week 1 with an injury as well.
The veteran wideout has been a bit of a non-factor in the Atlanta offense, catching just seven passes for 79 yards.
With Mooney out, the Falcons will likely lean on Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts in the passing game against Buffalo.
Robinson, even though he’s a running back, has been one of the better weapons through the air for Atlanta this season.
The Falcons are coming out of their bye, so Mooney’s hamstring injury is certainly a concern since he was unable to be ready to play despite a week off.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for the Falcons-Bills matchup with Mooney out.
Best Falcons Prop Bet for Week 6 vs. Bills
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Bijan Robinson OVER 76.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Robinson has arguably been the best running back in the NFL this season, putting up huge numbers both on the ground and through the air.
He’s racked up 314 rushing yards and 270 receiving yards in four games, but I’m targeting his rushing yards prop against a weak Buffalo run defense in Week 6.
Buffalo ranks 31st in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (5.6), and it is just 28th in the league in EPA/Rush. So, I wouldn’t be shocked if the Falcons lean on Robinson and Tyler Allgeier to move their offense in Week 6.
Through four games, Robinson has 77 or more rushing yards just one time, but he has finished with 72 or more in three of his games. In such a favorable matchup, I think it’s reasonable to take Robinson to clear this prop, especially since he has 12 or more carries in every game this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.