Is David Njoku Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Browns vs. Bears)
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is dealing with a knee injury, and he's been ruled out for the team's Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears.
Njoku suffered the injury in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans, although he did reel in a one-yard touchdown catch in that game.
With Njoku out, the Browns will look elsewhere in their passing game on offense. Rookie tight end Hardold Fannin Jr. should be one of the biggest beneficiaries in the offense on Sunday.
The Browns have actually been rolling a bit in the passing game with Shedeur Sanders under center, so there are multiple players worth considering in the prop market in this game.
This season, Njoku has appeared in 12 games for the Browns, reeling in 33 passes for 293 yards and four scores. The veteran was targeted 97 times in 11 games last season, but he's been targeted just 48 times in 12 games in the 2025 campaign.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Browns with Njoku sidelined on Sunday.
Best Browns Prop Bet vs. Bears
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Harold Fannin Anytime TD (+285)
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite player prop picks for this game, and he's backing Fannin Jr. to step up with Njoku out:
Harold Fannin is another rookie making an impact this season. The tight end is tied for second on the Browns with four touchdowns, including a score in each of his last two games
Fannin had the best game of his career last week, catching eight of 11 targets for 114 yards and a score.
With David Njoku battling an injury, it should once again be Fannin starting at tight end for Cleveland.
Chicago has allowed five tight ends to score this season. Fannin is a great bet to make it six at this nice +285 price.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.