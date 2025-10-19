Is David Njoku Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Browns)
The Cleveland Browns will be without starting tight end David Njoku in Week 7 of the 2025 season due to a knee injury.
Cleveland has officially ruled Njoku out against the Miami Dolphins.
This season, Njoku has 23 receptions for 223 yards and one score, and he's been targeted 36 times overall (six per game) by Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel.
With Njoku out, the Browns are likely going to turn to other options in the passing game, but Cleveland's offense has been tough to trust with Gabriel under center the last two weeks.
Here's a look at my favorite prop target for the Browns in this battle with Miami.
Best Browns Prop Bet for Week 7 vs. Dolphins
Harold Fannin Jr. OVER 4.5 Receptions (-110)
With Njoku out, Harold Fannin Jr. should have a massive role in the Cleveland passing game, as he's already been one of the top targets for Dillon Gabriel in 2025.
Fannin enters this game with 28 receptions on 38 targets for 254 yards and a score in 2025. He caught seven of his 10 targets for 81 yards in Week 6, and I expect him to be heavily involved against a weak Miami defense.
There are expected to be rainy conditions on Sunday in this game, but Fannin already has three gaems (with Njoku in the lineup) with five or more catches. He's a must bet in Week 7 in this market.
