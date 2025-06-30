Dayana Yastremska vs. Coco Gauff Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 1 (Can Gauff Build on French Open Win?)
American Coco Gauff is fresh off of a French Open win, and she’s one of the favorites in the opening odds to win Wimbledon this year.
In Round 1 on Tuesday, Gauff will take on Dayana Yastremska for the fourth time in their respective careers. For a first round matchup, this is a tougher one for Gauff, as Yastremska has a lot of experience in Grand Slam events, including three appearances at Wimbledon and one fourth-round finish.
Gauff has never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon, so she’s looking to turn things around and build on an already incredibly impressive 2025. Not only has Gauff won a Grand Slam, but she made the quarterfinals in the Australian Open as well.
Here’s a look at this Round 1 matchup, including the latest odds and history for these players at Wimbledon.
Dayana Yastremska vs. Coco Gauff Odds
Moneyline
- Dayana Yastremska: +380
- Coco Gauff: -525
Total Games
- 20.5 (Over -105/Under -130)
Dayana Yastremska vs. Coco Gauff How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 1
- Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Dayana Yastremska: How They’ve Fared at Wimbledon
Yastremska has a fourth-round finish (2019), first-round finish (2022) and third-round finish (2024) at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Outside of a semifinal appearance in the Australian Open in 2024, Yastremska struggled to make it past the fourth round in a Grand Slam. Still, she’s a tougher first-round out given her experience at Wimbledon over the last several years.
Coco Gauff: How They’ve Fared at Wimbledon
Gauff has not been her best at Wimbledon, although her play this season suggests that she’s ready to make a change.
The American has never made it past the fourth round at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, finishing with a fourth-round loss in 2024. Gauff also made the fourth round in 2019 and 2021.
Dayana Yastremska vs. Coco Gauff: Prediction and What the Odds Say
This is a tough first-round matchup for Gauff, but she’s still a sizable favorite in the latest odds.
At -525, Gauff has an implied probability of 84 percent to advance to the second round for the second year in a row at Wimbledon. However, it’s worth noting that she was bounced in the first round in 2023 and has only faced Yastremska on clay in her career.
Gauff is 3-0 against Yastremska, and she’s only lost one set against her. Still, in their lone meeting in 2025 in Madrid, Yastremska did win the first set 6-0 before Gauff won 6-2, 7-5 to advance. The two played 26 games in that match.
That’s where the real bet for this Round 1 matchup comes in.
Since Gauff is such a huge favorite, there isn’t much value in betting on her to win outright. If you think that Yastremska can pull off the upset, that could be a bet worth taking.
However, I’m looking to the total number of games and taking the OVER. As a I mentioned, Yastremska has a fourth-round finish in 2019 and a third-round finish in 2024 at Wimbledon. Gauff isn’t the best player on grass – or at Wimbledon – and that could make this a tougher first-round matchup than she’d like.
Even in the two meetings where Gauff won in straight sets against Yastremska, they went to 17 and 18 games.
Pick: Gauff to win (-525), OVER 20.5 games (-105 at DraftKings)
