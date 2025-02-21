Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 21
Two teams jockeying for position in the Atlantic 10 meet on Friday night in a projected tight affair.
The first time Dayton and Loyola Chicago met, the Flyers won at home in an overtime thriller. Can we expect another barnburner with the location shifting?
Here’s our betting preview for the Flyers vs. the Ramblers.
Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Dayton: -2.5 (-102)
- Loyola Chicago: +2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Dayton: -132
- Loyola Chicago: +110
Total: 140.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago How to Watch
- Date: Friday, February 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Dayton Record: 18-8
- Loyola Chicago Record: 17-9
Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago Key Players to Watch
Dayton
Enoch Cheeks: The senior forward had his best game of the season against Loyola Chicago, scoring 26 points to go with six rebounds and five steals in the team’s overtime win. The Flyers are a perimeter-oriented offense and Cheeks is a big part of that, evident in the win against the Ramblers in which he made 6-of-9 shots from 3.
Loyola Chicago
Jayden Dawson: The sophomore wing has been on a tear, scoring 24 or more in three straight games, all Ramblers wins. A sturdy defender that will be tasked with keeping the Flyers elite offense in check, he’ll also need to find his own shot as Dayton has been suspect at defending the perimeter this season. Cheeks is a 35% 3-point shooter, one of the best marks on the team.
Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago Prediction and Pick
Dayton’s offense is among the best in the A10, but the Loyola Chicago defense should be equipped to slow them down with the team’s strong rim defense.
The Ramblers are top 100 nationally in near-proximity field goal percentage allowed and do a strong job of contesting perimeter shots, which can contain Dayton’s strong perimeter prowess.
The key is can Loyola Chicago run its offense against an aggressive Flyers defense that is tops in turnover rate in league play, per KenPom.
While the team must protect the rock, the offense will be content shooting from the perimeter, which is what Dayton’s defense is built to do, allowing the third highest 3-point rate in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago is a strong perimeter shooting team and is third in effective field goal percentage in conference games.
Look for Loyola Chicago to win this tightly contested affair after nearly winning in Dayton a few weeks back.
PICK: Loyola Chicago ML (+110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
