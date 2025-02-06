De'Andre Hunter-Caris LeVert Trade Majorly Boosts Cavs' NBA Championship Odds
The Cleveland Cavaliers are making a big move at the trade deadline, acquiring Atlanta Hawks wing De'Andre Hunter for a package of Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks and multiple pick swaps, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
The Cavs are the current No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and this trade has boosted their odds to win the title this season. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Cleveland jumped from +900 to +800 to win the title -- a considerable jump given how short the team's odds already were.
Hunter, who is second in the odds to win the Sixth Man of the Year award this season at DraftKings Sportsbook, is averaging 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from 3.
He gives the Cavs a much-needed option on the wing with his 3-point shooting and his size. A perfect 3-and-D fit next to Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, Hunter will likely spend a lot of time matched up on the best wing player for opposing teams.
This is also a move that helps the Cavs going forward. Hunter is in just the second season of a four-year, $90 million extension that he signed with Atlanta. The former lottery pick has a chance to grow with the Cavs core of Garland, Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen -- all of whom are under contract for the foreseeable future.
While losing LeVert does hurt the Cavs' bench, they likely will move Max Strus to the bench to help boost their scoring presence. LeVert was in the final season of his deal.
Niang, a solid 3-point shooter at the power forward spot, was an expendable piece for the Cavs with Hunter incoming and Dean Wade, Strus and Isaac Okoro all capable of eating up minutes on the wing.
The Cavs now have the third-best odds to win the NBA Finals and the second-best odds of any Eastern Conference team, separating themselves from the New York Knicks (+900) who were tied with Cleveland entering Thursday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets instantly.