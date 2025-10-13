Is Deebo Samuel Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Commanders)
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. is listed as questionable due to a heel injury in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears.
Samuel could end up being a game-time decision on Monday night, although there have been some positive updates on his status.
On Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said that it "sounds like" Samuel will be good to go on Monday night.
Still, it's worth noting that Dan Quinn said that the team will take things into Monday to see if the veteran receiver will suit up.
Samuel would likely have a massive role in the passing game if he's able to suit up, as Terry McLaurin (quad) is out for Monday's game.
This season, Samuel has 30 catches for 300 yards and three scores in five games, and he's added seven carries for 46 yards and a score on the ground. There's no doubt that Samuel is one of the best dual-threat players in the NFL.
Best Deebo Samuel Prop Bet for Week 6 vs. Bears
Deebo Samuel Anytime TD (+140)
The addition of Samuel has paid off nicely for Washington, especially with McLaurin battling a quad injury.
Samuel has found the end zone in four of his five games in the 2025 season, and he’s averaging nearly eight targets (38 total) per game.
The Bears are just 17th in the NFL in EPA/Play, and they’ve allowed the fifth-most points in the league, meaning Washington should be able to score fairly easily on Monday night.
Samuel has been a threat both through the air and on the ground, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he leads the Commanders in receiving in Week 6.
