Is Deebo Samuel Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Chiefs)
The Washington Commanders are expected to get star receiver Deebo Samuel back in the lineup in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.
Samuel missed Week 7 of the 2025 season with a heel injury, and the Commanders lost badly to the Dallas Cowboys.
Now, he’s off the injury report for Monday night’s matchup, although the Commanders are down starting quarterback Jayden Daniels (hamstring) in this matchup.
Samuel has been the No. 1 receiver for the Commanders for most of the season with Terry McLaurin (quad) missing the last four games. McLaurin is set to return on Monday as well, giving the Commanders a much-needed boost on offense.
In the 2025 season, Samuel has 34 receptions on 43 targets for 315 yards, three scores and eight carries for 45 yards and one score.
He could be a steal in the prop market if the Commanders put up a fight against a tough KC defense on Monday.
Best Deebo Samuel Prop Bet for Week 8 vs. Chiefs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Deebo Samuel Anytime TD (+265)
I don’t love yardage props for the Commanders on Monday with Marcus Mariota under center, but I do think Samuel is undervalued at this price to find the end zone in Week 8.
The do-it-all wideout has scored in four of his six games, and he’s a threat to get the ball as a receiver and a runner, making him the most-dynamic player in this Washington offense.
Samuel may not get a huge target share with Mariota under center, but he’s been heavily involved in the red zone this season, as evidenced by his four red zone targets that have resulted in a pair of touchdowns.
He’s a steal at +265 on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.