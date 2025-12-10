Is Devin Booker Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Suns vs. Thunder)
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is listed as questionable for Wednesday night's NBA Cup Quarterfinal matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Booker is dealing with a right groin strain, but he's been upgraded to questionable for the first time since suffering the injury. The All-Star guard missed the Suns' last two games, but it appears he has a chance to suit up on Wednesday night.
Booker was seen getting shots up before the team's win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, and a return on Wednesday would be right around his original timeline. After Booker went down, it was reported that he'd be re-evaluated in a week, giving him a chance to play in this NBA Cup matchup.
Oddsmakers have taken notice to Booker being upgraded, as DraftKings moved the Suns from 15.5-point underdogs to 14.5-point underdogs against OKC. This is a tough matchup for Booker and company, as the Thunder have the best defensive rating in the NBA this season.
Booker appears to be a game-time decision at the moment, but here's a look at my favorite prop bet for him -- if he does suit up -- on Wednesday.
Best Devin Booker Prop Bet vs. Thunder
Devin Booker UNDER 7.5 Assists (-149)
If Booker does play through his groin issue, it's unclear if he'll handle a usual workload in this matchup, making him a tricky prop target on Wednesday.
The Suns guard enters this game averaging 25.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, yet his assists prop is up at 7.5 against the No. 1 defense in the NBA. I think the UNDER on that line is worth a look in this NBA Cup clash.
This season, Booker is averaging 13.8 potential assists per game, but he's converting less than half of those into actual assists. On top of that, OKC has the No. 1 defensive rating and ranks No. 2 in the league in opponent assists per game, allowing just 23.9 per night.
Booker was held to six dimes in his first meeting with the Thunder, and he's picked up eight or more assists in just six of his 22 games. I think this line is way too high for the Suns guard, especially since Phoenix had a strong offensive showing (119 points) the first time it played OKC this season and Booker still finished short of this number.
