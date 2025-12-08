Is Devin Booker Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Suns vs. Timberwolves)
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker suffered a right groin strain earlier this month, and he's set to miss his second game in a row on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Booker has been ruled out for that matchup as he's set to re-evaluated on Wednesday, one week from when he suffered the injury. That gives Booker a chance to return for the team's NBA Cup Quarterfinal game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, although it may be unlikely that he returns that quickly.
Booker and the Suns are off to a strong start in the 2025-26 season, winning 13 of their first 23 games while sitting in the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.
Phoenix did come up short without Booker on Dec. 5, scoring just 98 points in a blowout loss to the Houston Rockets.
This season, Booker is averaging 25.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from 3-point range. He's cooled off as a scorer after a strong month of October, but the Suns star is still the team's clear No. 1 option on offense.
With Booker out, here's a look at my favorite prop bet for this Western Conference battle on Monday night.
Best Suns Prop Bet vs. Timberwolves
Suns Team Total UNDER 106.5 (-115)
The Suns struggled offensively without Booker against the Rockets, scoring just 98 points, and now they may not have their top three scoring options in this game.
Booker and Jalen Green have both been ruled out while wing Dillon Brooker (Achilles) is listed as questionable. That puts the Suns in a tough spot, as they'll be relying heavily on Grayson Allen, Collin Gillespie and Mark Williams to carry this offense.
This season, the Suns are just 17th in the NBA in offensive rating on the road (and that's mainly with Booker), so I wouldn't expect a huge offensive showing with so many key players out. Minnesota also ranks 11th in defensive rating overall and seventh in defensive rating at home.
The Wolves are allowing 115.0 points per game this season, but they did hold the Los Angeles Clippers under this number in their last game. With Booker out, I wouldn't be shocked if the Suns offense struggles on Monday night.
