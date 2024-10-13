Is Devin Singletary Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Giants)
For the second straight week, the New York Giants will be without running back Devin Singletary after he was downgraded to out with a groin injury for Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
New York will have to rely on rookie Tyron Tracy Jr. and Eric Gray in the backfield on Sunday Night Football, and the team’s offense is extremely shorthanded overall since Malik Nabers (concussion) has already been ruled out.
Could this lead to a big game for one of the Giants’ running backs?
Tracy, a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, took advantage of his opportunity in Week 5 after Gray lost a fumble on the Giants’ opening drive.
He finished that matchup with 18 carries for 129 yards and one catch for one yard in an upset win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Here’s a look at how oddsmakers expect the rookie to perform in Week 6.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Prop Bets vs. Bengals in NFL Week 6
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rush Attempts: 13.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Rushing Yards: 56.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 15.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +120
Does Tracy find himself in more of a timeshare with Gray this week?
It’s possible after the Giants opened Week 5 with Gray as the running back, but the rookie clearly deserves plenty of touches after he ran for 129 yards.
Tracy has played sparingly in the Giants’ four other games this season, receiving just 12 carries and six targets over those contests.
I’d lean with taking the OVER on his rushing yards or rushing attempts prop, as the Bengals are allowing 4.6 yards per carry to opposing runners this season.
However, bettors should be wary that this could be a timeshares – even though Tracy shined in Week 5 – on Sunday Night Football.
