Is DeVonta Smith Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59)
Leading up to Super Bowl LIX, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was listed on the team’s injury report with a hamstring injury.
Despite logging limited practices due to the injury, Smith is expected to play – and doesn’t have a final injury designation – for Sunday’s season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
This is great news for the Eagles, as Smith had a solid regular season despite playing in just 13 games. He caught 68 passes for 833 yards and eight scores for Philly. In the playoffs, the former Heisman Trophy winner has caught all 12 of his targets for 121 yards.
Here’s how to wager on Smith in the prop market since he’s expected to suit up in Super Bowl LIX.
Best DeVonta Smith Prop Bet for Chiefs vs. Eagles
DeVonta Smith Anytime Touchdown (+250) via DraftKings
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his best bet for Smith in Super Bowl LIX in his 59 Best Bets to Make for Super Bowl 59:
Despite A.J. Brown having much shorter odds to score a touchdown, DeVonta Smith actually had more receiving touchdowns than him in the regular season with eight.
He also hauled in one more reception with 68 compared to Brown's 67. That leads me to believe there's some value on the Eagles' No. 2 receiver to find the end zone.
If the Eagles fall behind on Sunday, they’ll likely lean more on their passing game after riding Saquon Barkley and the running game through the playoffs.
Smith, who would be a No. 1 option on many teams, is a solid bet to find the end zone at this price, even though he hasn’t hit pay dirt in the playoffs. Smith scored four times in his final four appearances in the regular season.
