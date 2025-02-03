59 NFL Best Bets to Make for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59
For the past five years, I have bet on every single NFL game throughout the season. 272 games, 272 bets. If you thought that was crazy, buckle up because things are going to get even more crazy for Super Bowl 59.
In celebration of the 59th Super Bowl, I'm going to place 59 bets. From picks on the side and total to wagers on novelty props like the length of the National Anthem, I'm going to get in on a little bit of everything in the big game.
I strongly recommend you don't tail every single one of these with me. Instead, pick out a few of your favorites to tail and remember to gamble responsibly. While I'll be betting on each one I list below, most of them will be less than a unit. With that being said, the Super Bowl is the best betting event of the year and I plan on having fun.
It's time. In no particular order, let's dive into my 59 bets for Super Bowl 59.
59 Best Bets for Super Bowl 59
1) Chiefs -1.5 (-110) via FanDuel
You can read my full breakdown of why I'm backing the Chiefs in my betting preview, but here's a snippet of why I like Kansas City to pull off the three-peat:
Kansas City has proven time and time again, year after year, that even if their opponent is the better team from an "analytics" perspective, it doesn't matter. Patrick Mahomes has champion DNA, Andy Reid is an offensive mastermind, and Steve Spagnuolo may be the best defensive coordinator of all time.
Kansas City continuously plays its best football in the playoffs and that starts with Mahomes, who has now recorded seven playoff starts where he averaged an EPA of 0.5 or better, which is more than double the amount of any other QB in NFL history.
I have bet against the Chiefs in the playoffs way more than I should have in the past few years. Thankfully, I have finally seen the light. A switch gets flipped for this team when they're in the postseason and I see no reason why that won't continue in New Orleans.
2) UNDER 49.5 (-110) via BetMGM
The total opened at 48.5 but was quickly bet up to 49.5. I'm going to go against the movement and take the UNDER, despite the last two Chiefs Super Bowl wins hitting the OVER.
I would make the argument the strength of both teams is their defenses. Remember the Chiefs hadn't scored over 30 points in a game this season until the AFC Championship against the Bills. Their success this year has largely been due to Steve Spagnuolo's defense and Patrick Mahomes making a big play when he needs to.
Then there's the Eagles defense which has a case to be argued that they're the best defense in the league, ranking third in opponent EPA per play and first in opponent success rate.
If we stick to the obvious, the Eagles allowed the fewest points per game at 17.9 while the Chiefs allowed the fourth-fewest points at 19.4. To me, that doesn't sound like a recipe for an offensive shootout of a game.
3) Saquon Barkely Longest Rush UNDER 25.5 (-130) via DraftKings
It's blasphemy to fade Saquon Barkley, and I'm not going to bet the UNDER on his total rushing yards but I do like the look of the UNDER on his longer rush at 25.5 yards. The Chiefs have generally done a great job of limiting explosive runs this season, allowing just eight rushes of 20+ yards this season, tied for the fifth-fewest in the NFL.
While Barkley has had some explosive runs of late, he only had a carry of 26+ yards in nine of his 19 games this season, including the playoffs. That's enough for me to back the UNDER 25.5 yards on his longest rush on Super Bowl Sunday.
4) Kareem Hunt OVER 11.5 Rush Attempts (+102) via FanDuel
Isiah Pacheco has played a huge role in the Chiefs' Super Bowl runs the past two years but he hasn't produced as much as people expected since returning to the lineup this season and as a result, his snaps have been limited. He played just 31% of snaps against the Texans and then only 29% of snaps against the Bills.
That has led to Kareem Hunt taking the majority of snaps, including playing 58% of offensive snaps in the AFC Championship, racking up 64 yards on 17 carries. If that trend continues in the Super Bowl, Hunt has a chance to soar over his rushing attempts prop of 11.5.
5) JuJu Smith-Schuster Anytime Touchdown (+600) via FanDuel
JuJu Smith-Schuster has seen his role in the Chiefs' offense increase in the playoffs while DeAndre Hopkins has taken a bit of a backseat, playing just 18% of snaps last week compared to Smith-Schuster who played 58% of snaps. JuJu also hauled in two key passes, resulting in 60 yards through the air. If he plays that big of a role in the Kansas City game plan, he's a solid bet to find the end zone at +600.
6) Saquon Barkley First Touchdown Scorer (+450) via DraftKings
The Eagles are likely going to come out and try to establish the run right away. I expect plenty of runs from their offense early in the game which I believe will lead to Barkley having a strong chance to score the first touchdown, especially if the Eagles receive the opening kickoff. He has scored a combined five touchdowns in the Eagles' last two games.
7) 1st Quarter UNDER 9.5 (-102) via DraftKings
Neither of these teams have scored many points in the first quarter this season. In fact, they rank 13th and 17th in first-quarter points per game, combining for just 9.4 first-quarter points per game. Meanwhile, their defenses are 7.9 first-quarter points per game. For those reasons, I like the first quarter under.
8) 4th Quarter OVER 13.5 Points (-122) via DraftKings
While the Eagles get off to slow starts, they catch fire in the final quarter of games. They lead the NFL in fourth-quarter points per game at 9.3. On the other side of things, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs play their best in clutch situations in big games, so I wouldn't be surprised if we got a flurry of points in the game's final quarter.
There were 25 fourth-quarter points the last time these two teams met in the Super Bowl.
9) Jalen Hurts OVER 27.5 Pass Attempts (-108) via FanDuel
The Eagles would love it if they were able to keep the ball on the ground all game and cruise to victory on the legs of Saquon Barkley, but I don't think that's going to happen. Steve Spagnuolo is going to draw up a defensive scheme to slow down Barkley and force the Eagles to try to win the game through the air, something they've struggled to do at times this season. Instead of betting on Hurts passing yards or completions, I believe the best way to bet on the Eagles quarterback is to take the OVER on his attempts.
10) Patrick Mahomes Longest Pass Completion UNDER 35.5 Yards (-110) via BetMGM
Patrick Mahomes may be able to carve up the Eagles' defense with short passes, but I'm skeptical of his ability to complete any long bombs against the best secondary in the NFL this season. Not only does the Eagles' defense lead the league in most pass-defense metrics, but they've also allowed just 35 pass plays of 20+ yards, the fewest in the NFL.
11) Chris Jones to Record a Sack (+134) via FanDuel
The Eagles have allowed a sack on 9.77% of their dropbacks this season, the second-highest mark in the NFL. Only the Bears have allowed a sack at a higher rate. Maybe the issue is Jalen Hurts doesn't get rid of the ball quick enough. Maybe the issue is an interior of their offensive line that can run block at an elite level but struggles in pass block sets. Whichever it is, the result is the same.
The Eagles allow sacks at a high rate and the pressure typically comes from the middle. That could lean to Chris Jones spending a lot of time in the backfield. I love his odds to record a sack at +134.
12) JuJu Smith-Schuster OVER 1.5 Receptions (-102) via FanDuel
This bet is in line with my Smith-Schuster anytime touchdown bet. He played 41% of offensive snaps against the Texans and then 58% of snaps against the Bills, clearly taking over as the No. 3 receiver or the Chiefs.
I also wouldn't be surprised if Kansas City uses him to try to create some mismatches in coverage. Hauling in at least two receptions is certainly in the books.
13) JuJu Smith-Schuster Most Receiving Yards (+8500) via FanDuel
Take what I wrote above and apply it here. I can foresee a potential game script with Smith-Schuster being used to create some mismatches in coverage and if one of the top players, like A.J. Brown or Travis Kelce, doesn't have a big game, it could leave an opening for someone further down the depth chart to be the game's top receiver. It's a long shot for a reason, but I think it's worth a sprinkle at 85-1.
14) Jake Elliott UNDER 1.5 Field Goals Made (-134) via DraftKings
The Eagles simply can't trust Jake Elliott in this game. He made just 77.8% of field goals in the regular season, is 1-of-6 from 50+ yards, and missed a field goal in the NFC Championship against the Commanders. Their lack of faith in their kicker in a big game may lead to the Eagles going for it on fourth down more often than they'd like. Even if they do trot out Elliott, I wouldn't be surprised if he misses a field goal or two.
15) OVER 6.5 Punts (-115) via DraftKings
I'm betting on the UNDER, which means I expect this to be more of a defensive battle than the offensive shootout others think we'll get. Low scoring typically means more punts so this bet goes hand-in-hand with the UNDER. There has been an average of 6.9 punts per Chiefs game this season and 7.1 punts per Eagles game.
16) Zack Baun UNDER 10.5 Tackles (-106) via DraftKings
Zack Baun has averaged 8.66 tackles per game in the playoffs and 9.43 tackles per game in the regular season so I'm a bit confused why his tackles total is set at 10.5 juiced to the OVER for the Super Bowl.
Will he have an impact on the outcome of this game? Absolutely. Is 10.5 too high a number for his tackles total? Yes.
17) Nick Bolton OVER 8.5 Tackles (+105) via BetMGM
Nick Bolton is the Chiefs' middle linebacker and he's going to play a massive role in the Chiefs slowing down the potent run game of the Eagles. No team runs the ball more than the Eagles with 55.86% of their plays being run plays, which could lead to Bolton having a busy game.
18) Travis Kelce UNDER 6.5 Receptions (-142) via DraftKings
The Eagles have been the best team defending against tight ends this season. The position has been targeted 103 times by opposing quarterbacks but only 68 of those passes were completed. That's a catch rate of just 66%. Kelce may find a hole in the defense for a play or two, but I'd be surprised if he's able to haul in seven receptions throughout the game.
19) Chiefs First Drive Result: Field Goal Attempt (+340) via DraftKings
The Eagles' defense will hold their ground on the Chiefs' opening drive, but I expect Andy Reid to have a strong enough opening script to at least get them in field goal range. Let's remember the Eagles have the fifth-ranked red zone defense, forcing opponents to kick a field goal over 51% of the time they get in the red zone against them.
20) Eagles First Drive Result: Punt (+135) via DraftKings
The Eagles run the ball more than any other game and it's been their key to success all season. That's why I'd be surprised if they come out throwing the ball on their opening drive. With that in mind, the Chiefs are going to load the box and make sure Philadelphia doesn't make a statement. The Eagles are going to have to get creative to move the ball against the Chiefs, and I think they'll find that out on the opening drive.
21) Patrick Mahomes OVER 29.5 Rush Yards (-110) via FanDuel
With as good as the Eagles secondary is, Patrick Mahomes is going to have to take off with his legs a number of times when he can't find a receiver open downfield. He has gone over this total in two of his last three postseason games including rushing for 66 yards in last year's Super Bowl and 44 yards in his previous Super Bowl game against the Eagles.
22) Jalen Hurts UNDER 9.5 Rush Attempts (+102) via FanDuel
Outside of the Tush Push, I don't envision Jalen Hurts taking off with his legs much in the Super Bowl due to his knee injury. He had 10 rushes against the Commanders last week, but just seven against the Rams and six against the Packers.
23) DeVonta Smith Anytime Touchdown (+250) via DraftKings
Despite A.J. Brown having much shorter odds to score a touchdown, DeVonta Smith actually had more receiving touchdowns than him in the regular season with eight. He also hauled in one more reception with 68 compared to Brown's 67. That leads me to believe there's some value on the Eagles' No. 2 receiver to find the end zone.
24) Dallas Goedert OVER 51.5 Receiving Yards (-110) via FanDuel
No team allowed more receiving yards to tight ends than the Chiefs. Opposing tight ends racked up 106 receptions and 1,191 receiving yards this season. Pair that with a red-hot Dallas Goedert who is coming off an 85-yard performance against the Commanders and I think we have a solid bet with this one.
25) Dallas Goedert Anytime Touchdown (+350) via Bet365
Take what I wrote above and apply it here. The Chiefs allowed five touchdowns to opposing tight ends in the regular season but 1,191 yards.
26) DeAndre Hopkins UNDER 1.5 Receptions (-140) via Caesars
DeAndre Hopkins has taken a back seat in the Chiefs offense. He played 31% of snaps against the Texans and then just 18% of snaps against the Bills in the AFC Championship. Unless something changes, he'll be the No. 4 receiver for the Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday.
27) Noah Gray OVER 1.5 Receptions (+108) via FanDuel
Noah Gray's receptions depend on what formation the Chiefs use for the majority of their packages. If they use more 12 personnel, he'll soar over this number with ease. If they use more 11 personnel, he may struggle, but he still is typically good for one reception a game so getting a second isn't too much to ask.
28) Jalen Hurts to Throw an Interception (+130) via FanDuel
If the Chiefs have a second-half lead, as I expect them to, the Eagles are going to have to throw the ball and at some point, Jalen Hurts is going to be in desperation mode. When he's in those situations, he's been known to make ill-advised throws resulting in interceptions. He hasn't been in those spots often this season, but I think he will be on Super Bowl Sunday.
29) Eagles First Half Moneyline (+100) via FanDuel
The Chiefs are no strangers to being down at halftime in big games. They were losing to both the 49ers and Eagles in their previous two Super Bowl wins. The Eagles may be able to establish the run early but the longer the game goes, the more significant the coaching advantage will be for the Chiefs, staging yet another second-half comeback.
30) Kareem Hunt Most Rushing Yards (+850) via Caesars
It likely isn't going to happen, but I think this is a good spot to fade Saquon Barkley. He's -490 to be the rushing yards leader in this game but if the Chiefs defense can keep him in check, it completely opens the field to win this bet. Hunt, who seems to have taken over as the primary running back, checks out as the next most likely option.
31) Xavier Worthy to Catch a Pass on First Chiefs Drive (+115) via DraftKings
Xavier Worthy to catch a ball on the Chiefs' first drive seems like a great bet considering he has hauled in a combined 11 receptions in the Chiefs' two playoff games. He also has 13 first-quarter receptions this season.
32) A.J. Brown Most Receptions (+360) via DraftKings
The Eagles are going to have to lean on their big players in big moments to take down the back-to-back champs, meaning A.J. Brown could be poised for a big game. With how good the Eagles' secondary is, I don't think the Chiefs' receivers hold value in this market. Instead, I'll take Philadelphia's No. 1 pass-catcher.
33) Jalen Carter UNDER 0.25 Sacks (-142) via DraftKings
Jalen Carter's biggest contribution is in stopping the run. You may be surprised to find out he only has 4.5 sacks on the season and now he has to face the sack-escape master in Patrick Mahomes. I think he's going to be kept off the stat sheet when it comes to sacks.
34) Isiah Pacheco Last Touchdown Scorer (+1700) via Caesars
I know I've made the case that Kareem Hunt will be the primary running back for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, but if Kansas City holds a somewhat comfortable lead late in the game, they may throw Pacheco on the field to score a game-clinching touchdown. At 17-1, he's worth a sprinkle to score the last touchdown if you think the Chiefs can win this game by multiple scores.
35) Safety Score in Game (+1400) via DraftKings
At +1400, there's an implied probability of 6.67%% of a safety occurring. With that in mind, nine safeties have been recorded in Super Bowls, a probability of 15.51% of it occurring. If that math holds up, there's some value at the 14-1 price point.
36) Team With More Offensive Plays: Eagles (-125) via Caesars
The Eagles' time of possession percentage of 53.53% is the best in the NFL this season, largely due to their ability to run the football successfully. Even if the Chiefs win, Philadelphia's offensive scheme of slowing marching down the field play-by-play leads me to believe they'll finish with more offensive plays.
37) Total Players With Pass Attempt OVER 2.5 (+170) via Caesars
Teams bring out all the tools they have in the Super Bowl and it's not uncommon for a team to run a trick play that results in a non-quarterback throwing a pass. We also have a chance of winning this bet if a starting quarterback goes down with an injury and with Hurts nursing a knee injury, that's not outside the realm of possibility.
38) Team to Record First Sack: Chiefs (-120) via Caesars
We're keeping this bet pretty simple. The Eagles allow 2.8 sacks per game this season while the Chiefs have allowed 2.4. Both defenses have recorded the same amount of sacks per game at 2.6. When considering defensive lines vs. offensive lines prediction the small edge likely goes to the Chiefs who will line up Chris Jones against a banged-up interior of the Eagles offensive line.
39) Return Attempt on Opening Kickoff (+200) via BetMGM
69% of Chiefs kickoffs this season resulted in a touchback and 65% of Eagles kickoffs did, meaning +200 is the right price for one to be returned on Super Bowl Sunday. But, let's also note only 52.17% of Eagles kickoffs in the playoffs resulted in a touchback. If you factor that in, there's a small edge on the kickoff being returned at +200 and we could be in a great spot if the Eagles are the ones making the kick.
40) Total Successful Third Down Conversions OVER 11.5 (+120) via BetMGM
These two teams rank third and 10th in the NFL in third down conversion percentage and combine for 11.9 third down conversions per game, leading me to believe there's value on the OVER at the +120 price tag. The Eagles are ninth in opponent third down conversion rate (36.97%) but the Chiefs' defense is 28th (43.9%). There have been more than 11.5 third-down conversions in three of their five combined postseason games.
41) Total Fourth Down Conversions OVER 2.5 (+140) via Caesars
The Eagles and Chiefs are two of the four best teams in the NFL when it comes to converting fourth downs at 73.33% and 70% respectively. With everything on the line, I expect both teams to get aggressive in fourth and short situations. Additionally, the Eagles have a struggling kicker in Jake Elliott which means they may opt to go for it on fourth and short in field goal range instead of trotting Elliott out on the field.
42) Saquon Barkley UNDER 2.5 Receptions (-180) via Caesars
The Chiefs have allowed the fifth-fewest receptions to running backs this season at 61. Barkley has averaged just 2.1 receptions per game and has hauled in three or more receptions just once in his last eight games.
43) First Team to Call a Timeout: Eagles (-115) via BetMGM
This bet is simply based on the idea the team that's been in four Super Bowls in the past five years is going to be more prepared and calm at the start of this game. Meanwhile, the Eagles will feel the moment a little bit more which could result in a timeout being called if their offense or defense isn't lined up properly.
44) Longest TD Yardage UNDER 38.5 (-115) via Caesars
I don't expect to see a long touchdown in this game. The Chiefs rely on the pass and the Eagles rely on the run, but both teams largely work the ball down the field one first down at a time and neither typically goes for explosive plays. When the Eagles do get long plays, they're typically on the ground but the Chiefs have allowed just eight rushes of 20+ yards this season, tied for the fifth-fewest in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Eagles have allowed just 35 pass plays of 20+ yards, the fewest in the NFL.
Based on the makeup of both offenses and how they match with opposing defenses, I'll take the longest touchdown being 38 yards or shorter.
45) Eagles Total Rush Attempts UNDER 32.5 (+100)
The Eagles average 36.3 rushing attempts per game this season, but plenty of those have come in blowouts where they can just lean on their run game in the entire second half. Are they going to be able to do that against the Chiefs? I don't think so. Philadelphia will have to turn to the pass game at some point, especially if they find themselves down in the second half. That's going to prevent them from running the ball as much as they typically do.
46) Chiefs First Half Total Touchdowns UNDER 1.5 (-135) via BetMGM
The Chiefs score just 12.9 points per first half this season while the Eagles allow just 8.8 first-half points per game. That leads me to believe the Chiefs will record two or fewer touchdowns in the opening half of action. Anything could happen in the second half of the game and Patrick Mahomes starts dragging his team to yet another Super Bowl win, but I believe the Eagles defense will keep the Chiefs offense in check in the opening half.
47) Saquon Barkley to record 10+ rushing yards in each quarter (-125) via FanDuel
It seems almost impossible for Barkley to not record at least 10 rushing yards against the Chiefs. Even if the Eagles find themselves down in the fourth quarter, they'll likely still hand the ball to Barkley a few times each drive to keep the defense honest.
48) Marquise Brown UNDER 41.5 Receiving Yards (-110) via DraftKings
Marquise Brown hasn't gone over this yardage yet in the postseason and now has to face one of the best secondaries in the NFL in the Eagles. Xavier Worthy has established himself as the clear No. 1 receiver and JuJu Smith-Schuster has got himself more in the mix of late. For that reason, I'm taking the UNDER on his receiving yards total.
49) Team to Score Last: Chiefs (-115) via BetMGM
Of course, the Chiefs are going to score last to seal the win. Is there any other outcome possible? Technically, yes. Based on almost every other big game the Chiefs have played in, no.
50) Jalen Hurts Most Passing Yards (+190)
Not only does Patrick Mahomes have the tougher matchup when it comes to the opposing secondary he has to face, but also there is a game script that will lead to Jalen Hurts racking up more yards through the air. If the Chiefs are winning in the second half and the Eagles have to come from behind, the Chiefs will likely lean on their run game and the Eagles will have to attack Kansas City through the air.
51) Jaden Hicks To Record an Interception (+1200) via FanDuel
Earlier in this article I broke down why I'm backing Jalen Hurts to throw an interception so I might as well take a shot on which player will grab it. Since Jaden Hicks led the team in interceptions this season with three, I might as well take their safety at +1200.
52) Any Quarter to Finish Scoreless (+420) via FanDuel
If I'm going to bet the UNDER, then I'm going to take a shot on a quarter to finish scoreless. Last year, the first quarter was scoreless and Super Bowl 55, which the Chiefs lost to the Buccaneers, also had a scoreless quarter. At +420 odds, I'm willing to take a shot.
53) Saquon Barkley Super Bowl MVP (+280) via FanDuel
Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts have similar odds of being named Super Bowl MVP but unless the Eagles need to stage a second-half comeback, Barkley is the clear option to bet. He has been their MVP all season long and the majority of their wins have come from him exploding for 100+ yards and multiple touchdowns. I'd much rather bet Barkley at +280 than Hurts at +370.
54) Chris Jones Super Bowl MVP (66-1) via BetMGM
The Eagles' biggest weakness right now might just be their banged-up interior offensive line. If anyone can exploit that, it's going to be the Chiefs' best defensive player, Chris Jones. If he finds himself in the backfield all night, stopping Saquon Barkley and recording a sack or two, that could be enough to give him Super Bowl MVP honors if Mahomes doesn't have an other-worldly performance.
55) Nolan Smith Jr. Super Bowl MVP (250-1) via BetMGM
A path to victory for the Eagles will be completely shutting down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense, something that hasn't been done since Super Bowl 55 when the Buccaneers were able to pull it off. If the Eagles can do it on Super Bowl Sunday, Nolan Smith Jr., who has four sacks, four tackles for a loss, and 16 total tackles so far in the playoffs, could play a big role in that.
56) Super Bowl Exact Final Score: Chiefs 24, Eagles 20 (110-1) via FanDuel
This is my shot-in-the-dark final score prediction. A 24-20 final score in favor of the Chiefs would support both my Chiefs -1.5 and UNDER 49.5 plays.
57) Length of National Anthem OVER 120.5 Seconds (-142) via FanDuel
We have a somewhat recent example of Jon Batiste performing the National Anthem at a sporting event. He performed the Star-Spangled Banner at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game which you can watch here.
The key for this bet, especially when it comes to Batiste, is how the sportsbook will grade the bet. Some books will start the timing at the first note, instrument, or voice, while others will start the timing at the first note sung, meaning an instrumental intro won't count towards the time. Batiste, at the NBA All-Star game, had a lengthy instrumental intro to the song before he started singing.
At FanDuel Canada, they state the bet is "Settled from the first note played (instrument or voice) to last note (instrument or voice)" meaning I love the OVER at 120.5 seconds.
If the sportsbook you bet this at goes by vocals only, I'd take the under as Batiste isn't one to vocally drag out a song.
58) Color of Gatorade Poured on Winning Coach: Orange (+500) via FanDuel
Purple was used in the last two Super Bowls when the Chiefs won, but I'm going to change things up and go with an old classic; Orange. Orange remains the most popular color used in Super Bowl history and it had a dynasty when it was used four times between Super Bowl 44 and Super Bowl 50.
It was also the color used by the Chiefs in their first Super Bowl win of the Patrick Mahomes era, so why not go back to what color they started with?
At 5-1 odds, you have to think there's a bit of value on the color that's been used the most throughout the years. That's where my money is going to go.
59) Coin Toss Result: Heads (-102) via BetMGM
You're either a "heads" person or a "tails" person and rarely do you switch. Personally, I'm a heads guy and I love that they're behind the "tails" tally by three for all-time Super Bowl tosses. You would think that eventually, the results would be at 50-50, so I'm going to take heads to take one step further in the direction of evening the score with the tails.
With that being said, it's a literal coin toss. Unless you can tell the future, there's no edge to be had. Have some fun and bet whichever side you feel good about.
Remember, tails never fails. Until it does.
