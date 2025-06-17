Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 17
The Arizona Diamondbacks are back over .500 and will look to keep rolling on June 17 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Jays are four games out of first place in the AL East, but they haven’t lost ground despite a three-game losing streak since the New York Yankees have dropped four in a row.
On Tuesday, the Jays are relying on veteran Chris Bassitt (3.70 ERA) against struggling young righty Brandon Pfaadt (5.50 ERA). Can Toronto’s offense tee off on the D-Backs righty and end this losing streak?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop bet for tonight’s action and my best bet on Tuesday.
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+160)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-196)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks: +101
- Blue Jays: -122
Total
- 9 (Over -102/Under -120)
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Brandon Pfaadt (8-4, 5.50 ERA)
- Toronto: Chris Bassitt (7-3, 3.70 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 17
- Time: 7:07 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): SN1, ARID
- Diamondbacks record: 36-35
- Blue Jays record: 38-33
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets
Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+550)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is worth a look against Pfaadt:
Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has just eight home runs in the 2025 season, but he has a great matchup against Arizona Diamondbacks righty Brandon Pfaadt on Tuesday night.
Pfaadt has struggled mightily this season, allowing 14 homers in as many starts while ranking in the first percentile in expected ERA (7.22) and batting average against (.331). He enters this start with a 5.50 ERA for the D-Backs this season and has given up 33 runs (32 earned) in eight starts since May 1.
So, Guerrero and the Blue Jays should tee off in this matchup.
This season, Vladdy Jr. has five homers against right-handed pitching, but his power numbers have been down overall. He has just a .414 slugging percentage and a .790 OPS through 70 games.
Still, at +550, he’s worth a shot against one of the worst pitchers in MLB this season.
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Even though Pfaadt’s record with the D-Backs has been solid, his advanced numbers tell us that he’s a pitcher to fade on Tuesday night.
Pfaadt enters this game with a 5.50 ERA, but his expected ERA sits in the first percentile, per Statcast, at 7.22. He also ranks in the first percentile in opponent expected batting average against (.331).
The D-Backs have scored enough to survive some of his starts, but Pfaadt has an 8.31 ERA in eight starts since May 1, allowing at least three runs in six of those outings.
Bassitt, on the other hand, has an expected ERA of 3.57 and has led the Jays to a 9-5 record in his 14 outings.
This is perfect spot to back Toronto to get on track – at home – on Tuesday night.
Pick: Blue Jays Moneyline (-122 at DraftKings)
