Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Elly De La Cruz, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.)
A full 15-game slate takes place in Major League Baseball on Tuesday night, and there are plenty of players to consider in the home run prop market.
Every day at SI Betting, we break down our favorite players to bet on to leave the yard, and on Monday yours truly nailed a pick for Washington Nationals star outfielder James Wood.
On Tuesday, Wood has yet another favorable matchup against the Colorado Rockies, but he’s not the only player to consider to go deep.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz has been red hot as of late, and he could be worth a looking in this market against the Minnesota Twins.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the players to bet on to go deep on June 17.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, June 17
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+550)
- James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+390)
- Elly De La Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+330)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+550)
Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has just eight home runs in the 2025 season, but he has a great matchup against Arizona Diamondbacks righty Brandon Pfaadt on Tuesday night.
Pfaadt has struggled mightily this season, allowing 14 homers in as many starts while ranking in the first percentile in expected ERA (7.22) and batting average against (.331). He enters this start with a 5.50 ERA for the D-Backs this season and has given up 33 runs (32 earned) in eight starts since May 1.
So, Guerrero and the Blue Jays should tee off in this matchup.
This season, Vladdy Jr. has five homers against right-handed pitching, but his power numbers have been down overall. He has just a .414 slugging percentage and a .790 OPS through 70 games.
Still, at +550, he’s worth a shot against one of the worst pitchers in MLB this season.
James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+390)
I’m going back to the well with Wood on Tuesday night, as he has an even better matchup against Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela.
This season, Senzatela has a shocking 2.03 WHIP, allowing 110 hits and 24 walks in 66.0 innings of work. Batters are getting on with relative ease against him, and he’s allowed 12 home runs in 14 appearances in 2025.
Plus, the Colorado bullpen (4.60 ERA) has allowed 36 homers in the 2025 campaign.
Wood has been on fire as of late, homering on Monday night and hitting .407 with a pair of homers over the last seven days. Against right-handed pitching, the youngster has a slash line of .284/.390/.563 with 12 of his 18 home runs this season.
He’s a steal at this number to go deep for the second game in a row.
Elly De La Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+330)
There may not be a hotter hitter in baseball than Reds star Elly De La Cruz right now.
Over his last five games (seven days), De La Cruz is hitting an insane .476 with four homers and 10 total hits. He’s pushed his season home run total to 16, and he’s hitting .321 with eight homers over the last 28 days (23 games).
I love Tuesday’s matchup for De La Cruz, as he’s facing Minnesota Twins righty David Festa, who has a 4.76 ERA and has given up four homers in five appearances in 2025.
Against right-handed pitching this season, De La Cruz has 13 homers and is hitting an impressive .310 with a .978 OPS. He’s a great bet to stay red hot on Tuesday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
